Ricky Montgomery Shares 'It's Ok To Cry' Ahead Of US Tour

The tour kicks off on February 13.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Breakout alt-pop artist Ricky Montgomery unveils his latest single, “It's Ok To Cry” out now via Warner Records. On the track, the catchy, yet cathartic chant illuminates his uncanny ability to make heartbreak sound strangely sweet.

About the track Ricky explains, “I wrote ‘It's Ok to Cry' in late 2020 for my childhood dog Lily, who passed away in the middle of lockdown. I wasn't able to be there, and I took that really hard. I finished most of the lyrics the day that it happened, but it still took me 3 years to find a version that felt good enough to honor her memory. I think we finally found that version.”

Alongside the arrival of “It's Ok To Cry,” Ricky launches his biggest North America headline tour yet—"The Rick Tour: Another Rick in the Wall”–on February 13 at The Van Buren in Phoenix, AZ. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below. See a full list of dates below, and purchase tickets at rickymontgomery.com/#tour.

With 2 billion streams and 8 billion TikTok views, Ricky continues to foster his devoted young fanbase that hangs onto every word of his sunny, soul-searching alt-pop about life in all its messy and mundane glory. The recent release of his major label debut album Rick incited unanimous praise from fans and critics alike, with WONDERLAND promising, “this album is set to be a defining chapter in the career of Montgomery, fully coming into his own as an artist with depth, character and presence.”

Billboard raved, “The listener can't help but pay attention to Montgomery” and FAULT Magazine professed, “The album is a soul-searching journey through life's trials and triumphs, woven together by Montgomery's eloquent songwriting skills, sometimes whimsical narratives and always emotive storytelling.” Listen to Rick HERE, and purchase physical formats of Rick HERE, including vinyl, CD, and cassette.

NORTH AMERICA DATES:

2/13 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren (SOLD OUT!)

2/15 - Austin, TX - - Emo's

2/16 - Dallas, TX - - House of Blues (SOLD OUT!)

2/17 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (SOLD OUT!)

2/19 - Orlando, FL -  The Plaza Live (SOLD OUT!)

2/20 - Atlanta, GA -  Center Stage (SOLD OUT!)

2/22 - Norfolk, VA -  The NorVa

2/23 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

2/24 - New York, NY - - Terminal 5

2/26 - Philadelphia, PA -   TLA (SOLD OUT!)

2/27 - Boston, MA -  Royale (SOLD OUT!)

2/28 - Montreal, QC - -  Le Studio TD (SOLD OUT!)

3/1 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall (SOLD OUT!)

3/2 - Detroit, MI - - Saint Andrew's Hall (SOLD OUT!)

3/3 - Columbus, OH - -   KEMBA Live

3/5 - Chicago, IL -   The Riviera Theatre

3/6 - St. Louis, MO - -  The Pageant

3/8 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee

3/9 - Minneapolis, MN -   First Avenue

3/12 - Denver, CO -  Gothic Theatre

3/13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Depot

3/15 - Vancouver, BC - -  Vogue

3/16 - Seattle, WA -  Showbox Market (SOLD OUT!)

3/17 - Portland, OR - -   Wonder Ballroom (SOLD OUT!)

3/19 - San Francisco, CA - Regency

3/22 - San Diego, CA - -   SOMA

3/23 - Los Angeles, CA -   The Wiltern




