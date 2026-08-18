Rick Monroe & The Hitmen Release Live Cover of ACE OF SPADES

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Southern rock band Rick Monroe & The Hitmen have released their live version of Motörhead's 'Ace of Spades,' now available from their upcoming EP Live From The Asylum via Asylum 1212 Records / TLG / Virgin Music Group.

Recorded live in a raw, one-take performance, Live From The Asylum captures the intensity and unpredictability of the band's live shows. Rick Monroe & The Hitmen bring their own brand of 'Hillbilly Metal' combining Southern rock grit, outlaw attitude and heavy rock power — while honoring the spirit of one of rock's most iconic songs.

The band's version of 'Ace of Spades' received approval from Lemmy Kilmister, whose uncompromising approach to music continues to inspire generations of artists.

'Lemmy was the definition of authenticity,' says Rick Monroe. 'We wanted to honor that attitude and energy while putting our own stamp on a song that means so much to rock fans everywhere.'

The release has also received a major shout out from rock and comedy legends Don Jamieson and Jim Florentine from 'That Metal Show', longtime champions of hard rock and metal.

Known for their relentless touring schedule and explosive performances, Rick Monroe & The Hitmen have built a loyal following across rock, country, and motorcycle communities. With partnerships including Monster Energy, and Tony Chachere's, the band continues to prove that independent rock & roll is alive and well.

'Ace of Spades' from Live From The Asylum is available on all streaming platforms.

For years Rick Monroe has been a solo artist hiring players as needed and doing the Nashville shuffle of interchangeable bands, but during covid everything changed. In 2020, Rick and the band, with Bobby Perkins & Alan Beeler, were set to have an amazing year starting off with a West Coast tour when the world shut down. Instead of everyone going their own way, they all stuck together and started streaming live shows from their basements, garages and living rooms. At the same time Rick and Alan Beeler started a standing Tuesday writing meeting which eventually became the bulk of their current album. Through some mutual friends, Rick met Malcolm Springer and they decided to track a few songs and see how it went. Once in the studio it was obvious that this was quickly becoming more of a band situation and when Malcolm brought Jason Bohl in, the sound finally came together. Rick joked one night about how the band was killing it and bam- someone said 'The Hitmen'- and that was that.

Rick Monroe & The Hitmen have long been known for blending heartland rock, classic country, and Southern soul into a sound that feels timeless rather than trendy.

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