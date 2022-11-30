Richmond Rapper McKinley Dixon Returns with 'Sun, I Rise' Ft. Angélica Garcia
The track was released with an accompanying music video.
Richmond-born, Chicago-based wordsmith McKinley Dixon unveils his next chapter and releases new single "Sun, I Rise" featuring Angélica Garcia with an accompanying music video.
"Sun, I Rise" is a virtuosic display of lyricism that journeys into Dixon's psyche. The track pairs live drums with sparkling keys, as Dixon's storytelling is joined by the melodies of fellow Richmond-based vocalist Angélica Garcia. He bounds between rapping and spoken word cadence, as he details the Black experience.
"I wanted to tell this story of a boy who's sort of a mixture of Icarus and King Midas," Dixon explains. "He is now coming off this really big high that came out of trauma, but you can put them on anybody in his situation. The beginning of the song emphasizes someone who longs for the sun, someone who's been close before. The character is sorta yelling at the sun and pleading for warmth and discussing the fall down."
The "Sun, I Rise" music video, directed by Ja-Wan Gardner, captures Dixon's unique ability to subvert genres without necessarily blurring them together via the retro, dreamlike visuals. The song's symphonic instrumentals reach an epic peak as Dixon spits hard-nosed bars about his growth and being far from where he began.
"I was heavily impacted by 'Sun, I Rise' when I first heard the record because I have always viewed the sun as my energy source, and 'the light' as a metaphor of something to pursue in order to establish a better life for myself," Gardner says.
"Dixon's opening line-'How I could underestimate sun? How I coulda been so blind from the light that it brung'-refers to the current state of the unawareness to 'the light,' so I used this opportunity to show what it is like for a Black male to chase and bask in the light, and how that energy is transferred from peer to peer, resulting in inevitable growth for those who accept the sun/light."
Dixon calls the late Toni Morrison the greatest rapper of all time, and the way he tackles topics like survival, violence, and religion within the expansive landscape of the Black experience evokes her novels.
Watch the new music video here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 30, 2022
Soul-baring songstress Bailey has released a reimagined version of “Merry Christmas, Darling.” Bailey selected the classic holiday hit, originally written by Frank Pooler about a love interest he had at the time, before being given to The Carpenters to record, because it has always been one of her father’s favorite seasonal songs.
aldrch & aldn Collab On New Single 'biteback'
November 30, 2022
NYC-based alt mainstays aldrch and aldn have unveiled their new track and music video - “biteback” - a collaboration brimming with sonic warps, catchy hooks and forward-facing edge. 'biteback” bursts into a potent intro with swelling dark synths, punched by a dynamic chorus that gives way to a satisfying bassline and pounding alt-rock drums.
abracadabra Releases New Single 'talk talk'
November 30, 2022
abracadabra is once again lampooning the pitfalls of modernity and technological “progress,” which their proximity to silicon valley makes too hard to ignore. On “talk talk”, a breezy and undeniably dance-able number, the band again calls out the phonies of the world and the sadness of their inability to see beyond their screens.
DJ Khaled's Ultimate 2022 MegaMix in Spatial Audio Available on Apple Music
November 30, 2022
Look back at all of the From Apple Music With Love gifts this year, and hear Khaled’s MegaMix now, which includes smashes from Taylor Swift, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and Beyoncé—plus a couple of Khaled’s own highlights from 2022. Listen to the single now!
Song List Revealed for CMA COUNTRY CHRISTMAS
November 30, 2022
The 13th annual holiday special blends holiday favorites with several original songs performed in an intimate at-home setting that invites viewers to sit back, relax and celebrate the joys of the Christmas season. Carly Pearce hosts and performs (“Here Comes Santa Claus” and “Man With The Bag”) during the festive special.