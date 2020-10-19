Richard Shelton Covers Tom Jones Classic 'It's Not Unusual'

The multi-award winning entertainer and critically acclaimed singer.

The multi-award winning entertainer and critically acclaimed singer Richard Shelton is set to release his own unique version of the Tom Jones classic 'It's Not Unusual'. The ex-Emmerdale actor and renowned crooner performed alongside Sir Tom at Elton John's White Tie and Tiara Ball, providing him with the inspiration to record his own velvet-toned jazz version of the worldwide hit.

On hearing the Welsh music legend sing at this exclusive event, Shelton came up with the idea of arranging the song in a completely different style, staying true to the original, while creating a brand new version of the track that sounds like nothing ever heard before!

Now based in LA, Richard Shelton recorded his version of 'It's Not Unusual' at Capitol Studios, the iconic musical hot spot famous for producing some of Frank Sinatra and The Rat Pack's greatest work. Shelton's band includes musicians who have played for Ol' Blue Eyes himself, as well as Tony Bennett and Barbara Streisand, adding further magic to the project.

Speaking on the single, Shelton says: "Re-imagining a modern classic song is so interesting because it makes you to listen to it with fresh ears and look for new meaning in both the music and lyrics. It tells a different story on what's already familiar. And I love Sir Tom - he's a true British national treasure and it's an honour to work on a different take of one of his most famous songs."

'It's Not Unusual' will be released as a single from a brand new album of original material, jazz standards and contemporary pop songs in jazz/swing style, due to be released in spring next year.

Listen here:

