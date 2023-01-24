Richard Lynch Releases New Lyric Video For 'Better Off'

On January 20th, 2023, Richard Lynch released his latest collection of original songs. "Radio Friend" contains 12 songs, including the title cut that reached the UK iTunes Top 5. The song also charted in industry trades like PowerSource Magazine, Cashbox, Cross Country USA and Christian Voice. Produced by Lynch and recorded with the multi-platinum Beaird Music Group in Nashville, the "Radio Friend" album contains twelve true-to-life tales.

To accompany the release of the album, a second single and Official Lyric Video, "Better Off" was released. The song was written by Lynch and Anthony Williams, and it tells the tale of a forlorn lover counting his blessings after seeing his ex with a new man. "Better Off" kicks off the new album.

Watch the video for "Better Off" below!

ABOUT RICHARD LYNCH:

Over the past 4 decades, Richard Lynch has compiled a long list of country hits and chart-toppers on both domestic and international sales and radio airplay charts, including multiple #1 iTunes chart singles, several #1 New Music Weekly radio songs, #1 IndieWorld and Roots Music Report chart tracks and a Christian Music Weekly Top 20 single. Richard has been in Billboard Magazine, Taste Of Country, The Boot, CCM Magazine, Country Music People, Maverick, and countless others. He has also appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV and more. He has recorded popular duets with legendary artists like Ronnie McDowell and Leona Williams, as well as Grammy Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard Lynch is a proud member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame and the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. Lynch is also the owner of Keepin' It Country Farm in Waynesville, OH and co-founder of Love Tattoo Foundation that assists veterans.

More details about Richard Lynch and his new album 'Radio Friend' can be seen at http://www.richardlynchband.com