Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Richard Lynch Releases New Lyric Video For 'Better Off'

The song was written by Lynch and Anthony Williams, and it tells the tale of a forlorn lover counting his blessings after seeing his ex with a new man.

Jan. 24, 2023  
Richard Lynch Releases New Lyric Video For 'Better Off'

On January 20th, 2023, Richard Lynch released his latest collection of original songs. "Radio Friend" contains 12 songs, including the title cut that reached the UK iTunes Top 5. The song also charted in industry trades like PowerSource Magazine, Cashbox, Cross Country USA and Christian Voice. Produced by Lynch and recorded with the multi-platinum Beaird Music Group in Nashville, the "Radio Friend" album contains twelve true-to-life tales.

To accompany the release of the album, a second single and Official Lyric Video, "Better Off" was released. The song was written by Lynch and Anthony Williams, and it tells the tale of a forlorn lover counting his blessings after seeing his ex with a new man. "Better Off" kicks off the new album.

Watch the video for "Better Off" below!

ABOUT RICHARD LYNCH:

Over the past 4 decades, Richard Lynch has compiled a long list of country hits and chart-toppers on both domestic and international sales and radio airplay charts, including multiple #1 iTunes chart singles, several #1 New Music Weekly radio songs, #1 IndieWorld and Roots Music Report chart tracks and a Christian Music Weekly Top 20 single. Richard has been in Billboard Magazine, Taste Of Country, The Boot, CCM Magazine, Country Music People, Maverick, and countless others. He has also appeared on WSM Radio Nashville, RFD TV, Fox TV and more. He has recorded popular duets with legendary artists like Ronnie McDowell and Leona Williams, as well as Grammy Winner, Rhonda Vincent. Richard Lynch is a proud member of the Ohio Country Music Hall of Fame and the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. Lynch is also the owner of Keepin' It Country Farm in Waynesville, OH and co-founder of Love Tattoo Foundation that assists veterans.

More details about Richard Lynch and his new album 'Radio Friend' can be seen at http://www.richardlynchband.com



Outlaw Pop Artist DEVORA Releases New EP God Is Dead Photo
Outlaw Pop Artist DEVORA Releases New EP 'God Is Dead'
With influences that range from Nine Inch Nails to Dolly Parton, and a touch of Lana Del Rey thrown in for good measure, the EP, produced by Alex Aldi (Passion Pit, Holy Ghost!) and Cass Dillon (Goo Goo Dolls, Grey Daze) and mixed by Tony Hoffer (M83, Beck), is a collection of stories Inspired by true events that paint a picture,
Spadei Releases New Single Shine a Light Photo
Spadei Releases New Single 'Shine a Light'
The new song will be followed by a music video produced by Kenny Greenbaum/Majic Robot Films. Spadei recruited the dynamic producer to unite the very cinematic music of “Shine a Light '' with intriguing visuals! The end resulted in a fantastic voyage of sights and sounds. It is the second release from their upcoming album Left Right Here.
Hippie Sabotage Releases I Dont Care Photo
Hippie Sabotage Releases 'I Dont Care'
The duo takes cues from hip hop, psych rock, and chill wave, all pulled together by Jeff’s killer guitar skills and Kevin’s explosive personality on stage. In 2014, Hippie Sabotage skyrocketed to #1 on Billboard’s Next Big Sound chart after releasing their remix of Tove Lo’s ‘Habits (Stay High)’, which has surpassed 1 Billion streams across DSPs.
Nickel Creek Returns With First New Album in Nine Years Celebrants Photo
Nickel Creek Returns With First New Album in Nine Years 'Celebrants'
Across the 18 tracks, the trio addresses love, friendship and time with lyrics both poetic and plain-spoken, as they see bridges built, crossed, burned and rebuilt. Recorded at Nashville’s RCA Studio A, the album was produced by longtime collaborator Eric Valentine (Queens of the Stone Age, Grace Potter, Weezer) and features Mike Elizondo on bass.

More Hot Stories For You


Darkwave Rock Artist Rain Carnation To Release Genre-Bending Single 'Beautiful Ghost'Darkwave Rock Artist Rain Carnation To Release Genre-Bending Single 'Beautiful Ghost'
January 23, 2023

San Diego-based darkwave rock artist Rain Carnation is back with his latest track 'Beautiful Ghost,' set for release on January 26th.
POSH SWAT Release 'More Will Be Revealed' SinglePOSH SWAT Release 'More Will Be Revealed' Single
January 22, 2023

POSH SWAT, a new project helmed by John Dwyer (OSEES), Ryan Sawyer, and Andres Renteria, have shared their new single 'MORE WILL BE REVEALED.' Ahead of the release of their forthcoming debut LP, POSH SWAT (due February 17 via Rock Is Hell Records), the trio also released a double A-Side track titled 'DUNGEON CRAWLER / BUG CITY' via Stereogum earlier this month.
Big Gipp & James Worthy Release New EP 'Gipp N Worthy'Big Gipp & James Worthy Release New EP 'Gipp N Worthy'
January 22, 2023

'Gipp N Worthy' is the debut EP by music industry stars Big Gipp, and James Worthy. 'Gipp N Worthy' is scheduled to be released Feb 17th, 2023 through Humble Sound Music Group worldwide.
Lobo and Paul Overstreet Join Forces With Billy Aerts to Record New Versions of Each Other's Iconic HitsLobo and Paul Overstreet Join Forces With Billy Aerts to Record New Versions of Each Other's Iconic Hits
January 21, 2023

Lobo, Paul Overstreet and Billy Aerts have joined forces to record new versions of their most iconic hits. Their remix of “Me and You and a Dog Named Boo” will be released on January 20, 2023 via Time Life, the song that brought Lobo his first Top 5 hit in 1971. “When You Say Nothing at All” (co-written by Overstreet with Don Schlitz) will be released to all digital platforms a week later, on January 27, 2023.
Savoy Brown Releases New Album 'BLUES ALL AROUND'Savoy Brown Releases New Album 'BLUES ALL AROUND'
January 21, 2023

Quarto Valley Records has announced the upcoming release of Blues All Around, the new album from legendary British Blues Rock band Savoy Brown on February 17th. Shortly after the new album was completed, Savoy Brown founder, guitarist/ singer/ songwriter Kim Simmonds lost his hard-fought battle with cancer on December 13th, just a week after turning 75.
share