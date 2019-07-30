Rich Brian Premieres Short Film Shot in Indonesia, Confirms North American Tour

Indonesian rapper Rich Brian debuts "The Sailor," a 15-minute short film directed by Sing J. Lee and a companion piece to his new album of the same name, today-watch it below. The film was developed and produced by Mamag Studios, the award-winning studio that has worked with Donald Glover, Adidas, Google, Spotify and The New York Times.

"We can't stress enough the importance of someone like Brian in the world of music," says Lee. "With this album, Brian has created a home for himself in the space between his roots and his dreams. In doing so, these words have created a home for so many others. So when Sylvia Zakhary (Mamag Studios Founder) and I were asked to collaborate with Brian and 88rising on this short film, I wanted to write something that explored this very idea of home. His words reminded me of my own. As immigrants, the spaces we call our home is questioned and defined by others. However, home is in the heart and mind. Home exists wherever there is love. Love for every experience that makes you who you are. That's the poem in this film."

Watch the short film here:

In addition, Brian will tour North America this fall, confirming headline dates at New York'sTerminal 5, Chicago's House of Blues, Seattle's The Showbox and more, set to kick off in October. See below for the full list of dates.

In a recent interview with First We Feast's Sean Evans, Brian explains, "The Sailor is me and all the kids that feel like they're curious and determined...who are explorers and are not afraid to explore uncharted territories." He furthers, "it's also a metaphor about all the immigrants that came to America to live a better life and to have this opportunity that I've enjoyed." Watch the full interview here.

The Sailor, Brian's second full length and the follow up to his acclaimed debut Amen, is out now on 88rising, exclusively distributed by 12Tone-listen here. The album is receiving early praise with Hypebeast proclaiming, "Rich Brian flawlessly tackles his sonic growth and Asian identity." The Sailor vinyl and merchandise is now available for a limited time here.

Featuring production from Bekon & The Donuts, 1Mind, Frank Dukes and Rich Brian himself, The Sailor documents 19-year-old Brian's coming of age in the public eye, which has taken him from an Internet-born rapper to an Indonesian icon and hero for Asian youth around the world.

The Sailor was recorded over the last year between New York, Los Angeles and Jakarta. The album features singles "Yellow" and "Kids" which have been streamed 25 million timesglobally. Album highlights include summer anthem "100 Degrees," "Where Does The Time Go" featuring 88rising labelmate Joji and "Rapapapa," which includes a spoken word verse from Wu-Tang Clan legend RZA. The Sailor was executive produced by Brian, Bekon & The Donuts and 88rising founder Sean Miyashiro.

Rich Brian is 19-year-old Brian Imanuel, born in Jakarta, Indonesia. After sharing a string of

singles featuring guests such as 21 Savage, Offset and Playboi Carti, Brian's debut album,Amen, was released to widespread critical acclaim in 2018. Brian has since gone on to sell out shows across North America, Europe and Asia, and festivals around the world including Bonnaroo and Rolling Loud. Brian currently resides in Los Angeles, California.

RICH BRIAN LIVE

October 7 Terminal 5 New York, NY

October 8 Rebel Complex Toronto, ON

October 9 Theater of the Living Arts Philadelphia, PA

October 11 House of Blues Boston, MA

October 12 The Fillmore Silver Spring Silver Spring, MD

October 14 House of Blues Chicago, IL

October 18 Vogue Theatre Vancouver, BC

October 19 The Showbox Seattle, WA

October 20 Roseland Theater Portland, OR





