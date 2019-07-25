Rezz Pushes Sensory Boundaries With BEYOND THE SENSES EP

REZZ has released her 'Beyond The Senses' EP, out today - a transportive, boundary-pushing 6-track collection of "mechanical stomps and shrill synths" (SPIN) that Billboard has dubbed the producer's "most impactful project to date."



On Tuesday, REZZ premiered her 'Beyond The Senses' EP during a global, sensory-defying virtual reality listening party, presented by Wave. She joined fans as a digital avatar in her 'Beyond The Senses'VR world, where she guided them through a supernatural landscape filled with aliens, skulls and a giantREZZ puppeteer.

Listen here:



REZZ also hosted live listening lounges at VR experience rooms in New York, Los Angeles, London, Toronto and Denver, and fans in her 20K+ member "Cult of REZZ" Facebook group organized their own listening parties in other cities. Those who couldn't attend in person joined the party via Twitch, Oculus, YouTube, Facebook and other VR/streaming platforms - over 75 thousand total fans participated worldwide.



Watch REZZ premiere 'Beyond The Senses' live in virtual reality here



REZZ will play the new music on tour when she returns to Europe next month for festival appearances atCreamfields and SW4 in the UK. Back in the US, she will bring her unparalleled live show to legendary theatres across the country this fall for her 'Beyond The Senses' tour. The extensive run includes her first ever headlining performance at LA's Greek Theater, a sold-out show at Red Rocks Amphitheater (her annual REZZ Rocks takeover), headlining performances at Bumbershoot and Voodoo, and more.

REZZ European Festival Dates



23/8/19 - Nürburg, Germany - New Horizons Festival

24/8/19 - Daresbury, England - Creamfields

25/8/19 - London, UK - South West Four





