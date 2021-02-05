Rezident Reveals New Single 'One Good Reason'

Following his stellar remix for Aluna's 'Envious' at the end of January, Rezident returns with his first original production of the year on Anjunadeep 12. 'One Good Reason' with Biishop is another shining example of Rezident's intricate production capabilities, as he quickly becomes a reoccurring name on the Anjunadeep imprint. Out now as part of the largest Anjunadeep compilation yet, 'One Good Reason' with Biishop is available across streaming platforms.

In true Rezident fashion, 'One Good Reason' effortlessly captivates the listeners' attention throughout the duration of the track. Opening with a subtle but driving melody, the track quickly escalates to a commanding and cinematic soundscape with Biishop's haunting vocals echoing across the sonic landscape. Rezident's melodic and deep house sensibilities are in prime form throughout the single, highlighting his undeniable studio versatility and ability to create distinctive records. Calling on Biishop to lend his stirring vocal talent, 'One Good Reason' marks the second collaboration for the artists after 'Remember You This Way' from last year.

Despite the odds, Rezident had his most productive year-to-date in 2020. Kicking off the year with his two-track 'Perspective' EP on Spinnin' Deep, Rezident primed himself as an artist to watch for the rest of the year. Quickly after, he made his debut on Anjunadeep with his single 'Pure' on Anjunadeep Explorations 13. Showing no signs of slowing down, he released a handful of singles, remixes, and EP's throughout the duration of the year including his scintillating 'Chapters' EP on Anjunadeep.

Rezident's latest offering, 'One Good Reason' with Biishop, smoothly emulates an atmosphere of raw emotion and creates a transcendental experience for the audience with larger-than-life sonic elements. With an arsenal of dancefloor weapons, Rezident is quickly becoming a household name in the dance music realm.

Rezident continues to leave a lasting impression across the dance music space with his expanding discography. 2020 proved to be a monumental year in his blossoming career with multiple releases across Anjunadeep, Spinnin' Deep, Poesie Music, and more. In addition to his own breathtaking repertoire, he was recruited for remix duties by Nils Hoffmann, DRAMA, and King Henry. He showcased his prowess behind the decks with several livestream performances for Anjunadeep and a special Thanksgiving mix for SiriusXM Chill. As he takes the dance music scene by storm, his versatile melodic house sound has attracted a global audience and garnered millions of streams across platforms. Rezident's unparalleled signature style continues to expand with each subsequent release in his catalog. With a slew of intriguing releases coming down the line in 2021, his sharp trajectory in the electronic dance music realm shows no signs of slowing down.

