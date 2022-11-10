Review: Mark Tuan brings the heat to Vancouver with “The Other Side” tour!
K-Pop star Mark Tuan played at the Vogue Theatre on November 1st!
There's no doubt that Vancouver loves Mark Tuan. The enthusiastic crowd at Vancouver's Vogue Theatre filled with screams of support and admiration would agree. Mark Tuan's "The Other Side" tour stopped in Vancouver on November 1st and didn't fail to bring the energy and heat to the crowd. Being the 3rd last show of the tour, Mark did not show any signs of fatigue playing a large setlist of songs and charming the crowd with his dance moves, charisma, and visuals. "The Other Side" tour visited a total of 15 cities across North America and had its last show in Los Angeles on November 6th.
Whether you knew Mark Tuan from GOT7, as a solo artist, or never heard any of his music before; he welcomed everyone to his show with open arms. Playing a setlist of songs from his most recent solo album, "The Other Side," Mark Tuan opened up the audience by showing a more emotional side of himself through his music. From "save me" to "running away" and "imysm," a plethora of stories and emotions were felt throughout the night. In contrast to the more upbeat and catchy K-Pop songs Mark promoted with GOT7, it was interesting to see a new side of him with his solo work.
Mark was accompanied by artist "Wes" (Wesley Feng) who opened the show for him and had a team of musicians and dancers that joined him on stage to make the night special. For a relatively new solo artist, Mark had a lot to offer pulling out all the stops to make the show special. Between every few songs, he would take time to talk to the audience, often engaging in conversation with them about either his music or talking about the city. The audience was filled with many die hard fans holding GOT7 lightsticks and signs of support for Mark. One fan hilariously sported a sign telling Mark that she missed her own anniversary with her significant other to attend the concert which didn't go unnoticed by Mark.
Overall, "The Other Side" tour was well put together and created the perfect space for Mark to shine as a solo artist. With both his family and fans in attendance, Mark put on a great show that will be remembered by Canadian fans for a long time. His dedication to music and performances in Vancouver will never be forgotten.
Mark Tuan's "The Other Side" North American tour played in Vancouver on November 1st, 2022 at the Vogue Theatre. Other cities on the tour included: San Antonio, Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York, Washington, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Minneapolis, Seattle, San Francisco, and Los Angeles.
Photo Credit: Mark Tuan 2022
Alyson Eng is a General and Cardiac Diagnostic Medical Sonographer. She is a graduate from the sonography program at the British Columbia Institute of Technology
