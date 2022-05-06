Rev. Moose, NIVA & NIVF Boards Begin Search for Next Executive Directors

As the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) and the National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF) continue to pave the way through an industry reopening and recovering, the founding executive director of both organizations, Rev. Moose, is leading a search for new executive directors to take over both organizations. Moose and the board of directors of both NIVA and NIVF will begin the search process for new executive directors immediately, with expected placement before the end of 2022. During the search process, Moose will continue leading all the organizations' efforts, including hosting NIVA's first national conference July 11 - 12 in Cleveland.

During the early moments of the pandemic in March 2020, Moose, managing partner of the music marketing firm Marauder that runs Independent Venue Week in the U.S., orchestrated an emergency Town Hall over Zoom for those running independent music venues across the country, gathering the community together to help collectively navigate the then-impending crisis. That first anxiety-filled Town Hall set the stage for Moose, along with other industry leaders, to create the National Independent Venue Association, ultimately saving the live performance industry from mass collapse. In April 2020, as the trade organization was just taking shape, Moose volunteered to serve as executive director, with a two-year commitment to navigate the immediate needs of the pandemic and build NIVA.

While serving as executive director, Moose helped lead NIVA's effort to secure the historic $16 billion Save Our Stages Act (now known as the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant). This emergency relief saved thousands of independent promoters, venues, and festivals from certain doom. Moose has built a staff, NIVA's chapter system, oversaw the launch of the association's healthcare program for members called NIVA Care and the NIVA Emergency Relief Fund that distributed more than $3 million in grants to independent businesses in the live industry so they could hold on until federal relief arrived, and helped create the Advisory Board.

"When the world turned upside down, Moose dropped everything and selflessly set aside his own needs in order to help save our industry," said Dayna Frank, NIVA Board President and CEO of First Avenue Productions. "His ability to bring people together to achieve the unimaginable got us where we are. As we search for the next executive director, we're incredibly grateful to have his continued stewardship as we approach NIVA 2.0. We said from the start, 'First we survive, then we thrive.' Thanks to Moose, we're focused on thriving in this ever-changing and unpredictable landscape. And as an industry made up of scrappy small businesspeople, we're doing it together. We're grateful that Moose will be with us throughout 2022 to continue to lead the organization and help us transition."

NIVF Board President and founder and CEO of World Cafe Live Hal Real said, "Since the launch of the foundation, Moose has inspired us to look beyond the pandemic, to imagine the future opportunities for our sector now that we have this powerful network of collaborators. As we strive to break down barriers and encourage diversity in our community, we are grateful that Moose helped us plant the seeds for future growth and will continue to do so through the rest of 2022."

"From the early creation of NIVA and then NIVF, my goal has been to help build these organizations to the point where a successor would be able to take over," says Moose. "I am incredibly proud of what we've all been able to accomplish together. Though the impetus of organization was out of necessity, a community has been created that will benefit generations to come. I am just one of hundreds of people who helped pave the way for what NIVA is today and what it will become. It is a personal honor to help lead the search for those who will lead the future development of two organizations that mean so much to me. Thank you to everyone who has been part of this journey so far, especially NIVA's and NIVF's boards, our Advisory Board, NIVA's staff, numerous volunteers, and, of course, everyone at Marauder that has made juggling three full-time priorities as manageable as it could be."

"Over the last two years Moose's fearless support of the indie community has been incredible," said Boris Patronoff, CEO of See Tickets and Chair of the NIVA & NIVF Advisory Board. "His ability to assemble a group of competing businesses to drive toward a common goal was crucial to the survival of our entire sector. We are so grateful to Moose for all he has accomplished and I am looking forward to working with him on a smooth transition for NIVA and NIVF leadership."

ABOUT NIVA

Formed April 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 shutdown, National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) represents independent music and comedy venues, promoters, and festivals throughout the U.S. NIVA created and led the #SaveOurStages campaign, resulting in landmark legislation establishing the $16 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program administered by the Small Business Administration. NIVA's mission is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live venues, promoters, and festivals throughout the United States. NIVA is committed to equity in its support and advocacy for independent venues and seeks to create and encourage opportunities for venues, promoters, and festivals owned, operated, and staffed by people of color, women, non-binary, LGBTQ+, veterans, and people with disabilities.

About NIVF

The mission of the National Independent Venue Foundation (NIVF), a 501(c)(3), is to preserve and nurture the ecosystem of independent live performance venues and promoters throughout the United States by supporting a transparent, competitive marketplace serving a diverse and inclusive community of artists, fans, and industry workers. The Foundation focuses on activities in support of the mission, such as the Emergency Relief Fund, education and community programming, employee training and support, economic development initiatives, especially in opportunity zones and for underserved communities, and to support NIVA's and NIVF's efforts to enhance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the sector.