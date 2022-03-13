Retro-Pop Artist Carli Brill Drops New Single, 'Kaleidoscope'

Retro-pop singer-songwriter Carli Brill offers a unique perspective on her new single "Kaleidoscope," available now. The single premiered earlier this week on Under The Radar who praise the song as a "fresh spin on Brill's sleek retro pop stylings by marrying her dreamy vocals with alluring bossa nova rhythms... Brill offers a modern update on classic sounds while crafting a starry pop fantasia that is all her own."

"The kaleidoscope represents how we as humans are continually changing, moving, morphing yet always possess that essential piece to who we are- even if it's yet to be discovered," says Carli.

It is the third single this year from Brill, a SoCal native and current Nashville resident who blends the warmth of 60s-era radio hits with a sleek and modern sophistication. It was preceded by "Hey Little Girl" and "Concrete Jungle" that AudioFemme praised as a "...doo-wop style number, complimenting the romantic lyrics with a melody that transcends musical genre... Brill layers '60s girl group vocals that turn the song into an experience." She is currently working on an album due later this year.

ABOUT CARLI BRILL:

Born and raised in Southern California, Brill grew up dabbling in guitar, piano, voice, and flute, inspired by 50s and 60s acts (The Beatles, The Beach Boys, The Mamas & The Papas, Simon & Garfunkel) whose work spanned a wide spectrum of styles. "I love songs that are unexpected, full of contrasting elements," she says. "I like to be surprised." Brill released a self-produced Christmas album via Bandcamp in 2016, piquing her interest in a music career; then in 2018 she won a nationwide contest, judged by British artist Jessie J, to record tracks at L.A.'s Capitol Records. In 2019 Brill released her debut self-titled pop EP under the name Sonora, written and recorded in Oceanside, CA. Later that year, she moved to Nashville to pursue her music career full-time.

Listen to "Kaleidoscope" here, "Concrete Jungle" here, and visit Carli Brill's website here.

