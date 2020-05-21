Reservoir Signs Khris Riddick-Tynes To A Worldwide Publishing Deal

Reservoir announces the signing of Grammy-nominated writer-producer Khris Riddick-Tynes to a worldwide publishing deal. The deal includes global rights to compositions in Riddick-Tynes' catalog of works including Best Rap Song nominee "Gold Roses" by Rick Ross featuring Drake and Kehlani's "Grieving" featuring James Blake, off her #2 Billboard 200 album It Was Good Until It Wasn't, plus future works.

A protégé of Songwriters Hall of Famer Babyface, and one-half of Platinum-selling production duo The Rascals, Riddick-Tynes earned two 2020 Grammy nominations for co-writing Rick Ross' "Gold Roses" featuring Drake, which vied for Best Rap Song, plus his Jessie Reyez collaboration, "Body Count" Remix featuring Normani and Kehlani, off Reyez' Best Urban Contemporary Album nominee, Being Human In Public. He also contributed to Toni Braxton and Babyface's collaborative album, Love, Marriage, & Divorce, which took home the Grammy for R&B Album of the Year in 2015.

The LA-based Riddick-Tynes most recently co-produced Kehlani's widely praised duet with James Blake, "Grieving," which is featured on her #2 Billboard 200 album, It Was Good Until It Wasn't. It is the second collaboration for Riddick-Tynes and Kehlani, and follows 2019's "Butterfly," which he co-wrote and co-produced. Riddick-Tynes also pulled double duty on Chris Brown's "Emerald/Burgundy" featuring Juvenille and Juicy J, off Brown's Platinum and #1 Billboard 200 album Indigo. Beyond these heavy-hitters, Riddick-Tynes boasts an impressive list of collaborators including Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony, Pitbull, Ty Dolla $ign, Wiz Khalifa, Zendaya, Lil Baby, Boyz II Men, and more.

"Khris is a dream to work with," said Reservoir EVP of Creative Donna Caseine. "I've known him for eight years now, and his work ethic and talent continue to impress me daily. It's not surprising that the biggest names in music keep coming back to collaborate with Khris and I am so happy to be reunited with him at Reservoir."

