Remy Garrison Releases Music Video for 'D.O.N.E.'

Rising pop songstress Remy Garrison released the colorful music video for her high-spirited breakup anthem "D.O.N.E." today. The video was shot in Nashville, TN and directed by Logen Christopher. The upbeat track, written by Garrison with Teddy Morgan and Jack Williams, originally premiered last month with Digital Journal.

Watch "D.O.N.E." below!

"Shooting the video for 'D.O.N.E.' was so much fun," shares Garrison. "The people I was working with made it feel effortless. Everyone was on the same page about it being colorful with a bit of sass! I knew I wanted several different looks because I wanted to feel empowered and confident and reflect strength in the decision to be D.O.N.E with someone who has been messing with your feelings!"

"D.O.N.E." comes hot off the heels of "upbeat, acoustically-driven track" (CelebSecrets), "Sorta Kinda Maybe," which was written by Garrison, Teddy Morgan (Kevin Costner & Modern West), and Jack Williams. The accompanying music video premiered with Vents Magazine who called it, "a visual that captures the upbeat and free-spirit nature of adolescence and teenage love through quick glimpses in the life of Garrison's life and romance."

The Alabama native knew from a young age she wanted to be a singer and her family was quick to rally around her and put her talents in front of people who needed to hear them. A relative newcomer to music city, she quickly started dazzling industry veterans with her intense commitment to craft and process. Drawing from a range of influences encompassing everyone from Aretha Franklin to Lizzo, Remy defines her sound loosely. "I do write towards pop country, but one song can be more country, one song can be more pop, one song can be a bit more rock," she clarifies, "I just write about life. The song is whatever it is meant to be." Garrison is currently writing every week in Nashville and will be releasing more music later this year.





