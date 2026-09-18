Rei Ami Shares New Single '2LOUD' Via Republic Records
The track marks Rei's return after performing as part of HUNTR/X, whose hit 'Golden' became the first K-pop girl group song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Rei Ami has released a new single, '2LOUD,' out now via Republic Records. The track marks Rei's first release since her record-breaking year as a singing voice of KPop Demon Hunters' Oscar and Grammy-winning girl group HUNTR/X.
After a whirlwind year of performing as part of HUNTR/X, '2LOUD' is Rei's unapologetic thesis statement and a powerful reclamation of her own sound. Inspired by years of being told she is being too loud or doing too much, Rei is finally clapping back and embracing this side of herself. On the song, Rei shares, 'If you think I've been too loud, then I don't know what to tell you because I'm about to get even louder. Cry about it or get some ear plugs.'
Following her breakout role as the singing voice of Zoey in Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters-the platform's most-streamed film project of all time-Rei helped propel fictional girl group HUNTR/X into a real-world global phenomenon. Their multi-platinum hit 'Golden' became the first song by a K-pop girl group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, spending multiple weeks atop the chart and surpassing one billion streams worldwide. The global takeover included performances at the Oscars, BRIT Awards, and BAFTAs, along with a record-breaking Coachella Sahara Tent surprise appearance during KATSEYE's set.
'2LOUD' marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Rei Ami.
Photo Credit: Driely S. Carter
Photo Credit: Driely S. Carter
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