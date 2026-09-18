Rei Ami Shares New Single '2LOUD' Via Republic Records

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Rei Ami has released a new single, '2LOUD,' out now via Republic Records. The track marks Rei's first release since her record-breaking year as a singing voice of KPop Demon Hunters' Oscar and Grammy-winning girl group HUNTR/X.

After a whirlwind year of performing as part of HUNTR/X, '2LOUD' is Rei's unapologetic thesis statement and a powerful reclamation of her own sound. Inspired by years of being told she is being too loud or doing too much, Rei is finally clapping back and embracing this side of herself. On the song, Rei shares, 'If you think I've been too loud, then I don't know what to tell you because I'm about to get even louder. Cry about it or get some ear plugs.'

Following her breakout role as the singing voice of Zoey in Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters-the platform's most-streamed film project of all time-Rei helped propel fictional girl group HUNTR/X into a real-world global phenomenon. Their multi-platinum hit 'Golden' became the first song by a K-pop girl group to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, spending multiple weeks atop the chart and surpassing one billion streams worldwide. The global takeover included performances at the Oscars, BRIT Awards, and BAFTAs, along with a record-breaking Coachella Sahara Tent surprise appearance during KATSEYE's set.

'2LOUD' marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Rei Ami.

Photo Credit: Driely S. Carter



Photo Credit: Driely S. Carter

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 13 Hrs 04 Min 51 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link