Regina Spektor Unveils New Single 'Loveology'

Regina Spektor is debuting the track "Loveology," a much beloved and previously unreleased song which will be featured on her forthcoming album, Home, before and after.

Ahead of her sold out five-night Broadway residency in 2019, Spektor debuted the song nationally on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

"With 'Loveology,' I wrote it and then played it once or twice live," Spektor says. "Sometimes I'll have a song that I'm really glad exists, but I can't record it because every time I try, it just doesn't feel right coming out of my mouth. But for whatever reason both 'Loveology' and 'Raindrops' felt so right this time and I'm so glad I was finally able to put them on a record."

Home, before and after is set for release June 24 on Warner Records and also features the recently released songs "Becoming All Alone" and "Up The Mountain."

Additionally, Spektor is set to head out on a fall U.S. headline tour, kicking off October 9 in Chicago with stops in 11 cities. See below for a complete list of dates. Pre-sale begins June 8, with general on sale beginning June 10 here.

Home, before and after is Regina Spektor's most diverse and sonically adventurous collection of songs yet. Recorded in upstate New York-produced by John Congleton and coproduced by Spektor-the album is Spektor at her most inspired, heralded by "Becoming All Alone," a surrealist ballad that swells with arrangements and comes alive in the listener's head.

During the summer of 2019 Spektor completed a successful five-night residency at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, marking her debut on the Great White Way. The Daily Beast called the run "both whimsical and thunderous," with Gothamist saying Spektor "delights on Broadway with a fun, zany show."

Her previous album, 2016's Remember Us To Life, has been the subject of extensive critical praise from the likes of NPR, Entertainment Weekly, New York Magazine, People and many more.

Regina Spektor is synonymous with New York City. The Russian-Jewish-American singer, songwriter and pianist got her own Sign on the Bronx Walk of Fame, as well as "Regina Spektor Day," (June 11, 2019) proclaimed by Mayor Bill DeBlasio.

The Grammy Award nominee first saw commercial success with the RIAA Gold-certified LP Begin to Hope which includes the singles "On the Radio," "Better" and "Samson," as well as "Fidelity" which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart. Spektor's fifth album, Far (2009), and sixth album, What We Saw From the Cheap Seats (2012), both debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Spektor has performed at The White House as well as on Broadway, "Saturday Night Live" and contributed to many projects spanning film, television, and music including The Hamilton Mixtape.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

June 25-Oxbow RiverStage-Napa, CA*

June 26-Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey's-Stateline, NV*

June 28-The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park-San Diego, CA*

July 5-Sandy Amphitheater-Salt Lake City, UT

July 6-Sandy Amphitheater-Salt Lake City, UT

July 8-Villar PAC-Beaver Creek, CO

July 9-Paramount Theater-Denver, CO

July 10-Red Rocks Amphitheatre-Morrison, CO†

July 19-Carnegie Hall-New York, NY

July 24-The Mann Center-Philadelphia, PA*

July 26-The Pines Theater-Northampton, MA

July 30-Bethel Woods Center For The Arts-Bethel, NY*

August 1-Saratoga Performing Arts Center-Saratoga Springs, NY*

August 2-Leader Bank Pavilion-Boston, MA*

August 4-Forest Hills Stadium-Forest Hills, NY*

October 9-Chicago Theater-Chicago, IL

October 11-Michigan Theater-Ann Arbor, MI

October 12-Massey Hall-Toronto, ON

October 14-State Theater-Ithaca, NY

October 15-Wellmont Theater-Montclair, NJ

October 16-Warner Theatre-Washington DC

October 18-Tabernacle-Atlanta, GA

October 19-Belk Theatre-Charlotte, NC

October 20-Ryman Auditorium-Nashville, TN

October 25-The Warfield-San Francisco, CA

October 27-Walt Disney Concert Hall-Los Angeles, CA

*w/ Norah Jones

†w/ The Avett Brothers