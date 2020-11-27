Redlight Launches New Label With Single 'Dreamquest'

UK DJ and producer Redlight has unveiled his new single 'Dreamquest', out 27th November via his own new label 'Dream Vision Future'.



Combining orchestral synths, ethereal breakbeats and rave-evoking drums, 'Dreamquest' is a captivating dose of ambient electronica that leaves a lasting impression.



It marks his third single release of 2020, following on from this years 'Phenomenon', and a remix of alter-ego "Clipz" jungle tear-out anthem 'Again featuring the likes of Ms Dynamite, Ms Banks and Jaykae. The Bristolian raised artist has plenty more to come in this new sonic lane in which he is experimenting, and we expect to see a long-form project released in 2021 also coming via his new label 'Dream Vision Future'.



One of dance music's most recognisable artists, Redlight is best known for 2012 hit 'Get Out My Head', a single that broke the UK 'Top 20' and peaked at #4 in the UK Dance chart. Still a firm underground favourite, he founded Lobster Boy Records, which he's been running for 10 years, putting out music from the likes of Mella Dee, Mele, MJ Cole & NYTA to name a few. Redlight has also had the pleasure remixing tracks from GoldLink, Mr Eazi and Mabel amongst others - proving his talent and scope for artistry is boundless.



A richly atmospheric electronic soundscape, Redlight stakes a late claim for 'club track of the year' with 'Dreamquest'.

Listen here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles