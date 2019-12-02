Red Death Release New Album SICKNESS DIVINE

Washington D.C. Crossover Thrashers RED DEATH have just released their third studio album and Century Media Records debut Sickness Divine on November 29th. To celebrate, the band just dropped a music video for "(Refuse To Be) Bound By Chains", which was filmed by David Thelen and Norman Heiner during RED DEATH's recent European tour with Cro-Mags. Watch the music video below!

"I resist life's oppression and prefer to live my life by my rules. It's very much a "Robin Hood" minded song. Featuring four lines written by one of my favorite lyricists, Mr. Jason Tarpey (Eternal Champion / Iron Age)," states RED DEATH vocalist/bassist Chad Troncale about the track.

The band has previously released the music video for "Sickness Divine" and a lyric video for "Face The Pain" off of the new album Sickness Divine. Fans can purchase the album, which was produced by Arthur Rizk (Power Trip, Sacred Reich) and with cover art by Timbul Cahoyno (The Black Dahlia Murder, Nocturnus A.D.), HERE.

Red Death Sickness Divine Track-listing:

1. Sickness Divine

2. Face The Pain

3. Sword Without A Sheath

4. The Anvil's Ring

5. Sheep May Unsafely Graze

6. Path Of Discipline

7. (Refuse To Be) Bound By Chains

8. Dreadful Perception

9. Ravage

10. Exhalation Of Decay

The album's physical release is available as limited first-pressing Digipak CD with a bonus track (A cover version of "Death Comes Ripping" by Misfits) and a sticker or as Gatefold LP on 180gr. vinyl with poster.

RED DEATH recently announced an extensive North American Expedition tour with Enforced. The band will be in on tour starting January 4th in Washington D.C. and wraping on January 31st in Brooklyn, NY. Tickets are available for purchase HERE.

RED DEATH UPCOMING SHOWS

Jan 4th - Washington, DC - Songbyrd

Jan 6th - Pittsburgh, PA - Rock Room

Jan 7th - Cleveland, OH - Symposium

Jan 8th - Cincinnati, OH - Northside Yacht Club

Jan 9th - Nashville, TN - Drkmttr

Jan 10th - Memphis, TN - Hi-Tone

Jan 11th - Dallas, TX - The Evil Beat

Jan 13th - Santa Fe, NM - The Cave

Jan 14th - Phoenix, AZ - Yucca Tap Room

Jan 15th - San Diego, CA - Che Cafe

Jan 16th - Los Angeles, CA - Hi-Hat

Jan 17th - Oakland, CA - Elbo Room Jack London

Jan 18th - Portland, OR - Highwater Mark

Jan 19th - Seattle, WA - Highline

Jan 21st - Boise, ID - TBA

Jan 22nd - Salt Lake City, UT - Gold Blood Collective

Jan 23rd - Denver, CO - Mutiny Info Cafe

Jan 24th - Kansas City, MO - 7th Heaven

Jan 25th - St. Louis, MO - The Sinkhole

Jan 26th - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge

Jan 27th - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

Jan 28th - Toronto, ON - Seescape

Jan 29th - Montreal, QC - Casa Del Popolo

Jan 30th - Worcester, MA - Ralph's Rock Diner

Jan 31st - Brooklyn, NY - Saint Vitus

Feb 1st - Philadelphia, PA - TBA

United by a love for Master Of Puppets- era Metallica, Animosity-era Corrosion of Conformity, Discharge and the best of 80's thrash metal, RED DEATH was born out of a 2013 basement jam session between drummer Connor Donegan (also of Genocide Pact), guitarist Ace Mendoza and frontman Chad Troncale. RED DEATH became an underground favorite with the release of 2015's Permanent Exile followed by US gigs and tours with the likes of Power Trip and Obituary. With 2017's Formidable Darkness album and a line-up that saw Troncale assume bass and vocal duties as well as the addition of Enforced guitarist Will Wagstaff, RED DEATH proved themselves a force to be reckoned with as they blasted stages around the world. 2019 saw the band's return to European stages supporting Cro-Mags as well as the release of their third full-length album Sickness Divine via Century Media Records worldwide on November 29th, 2019.





