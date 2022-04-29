Rebelution Releases 'Pretty Lady – Live in St. Augustine'

Today, Rebelution have released the second single from their forthcoming live album, Live in St. Augustine. Listen to "Pretty Lady - Live in St. Augustine" (from their GRAMMY-nominated Falling Into Place) below.

A follow up to the band's uber successful 2016 release Live at Red Rocks (which has been streamed almost 1 billion times), the concert was recorded in full as a seven-piece band set, complete with the signature horns and saxophone combo that Rebelution's live show has become known for, during their 2021 sold-out tour stop at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in Florida.

The 23-song setlist features a mix of new releases including "2020 Vision" and "Old School Feeling" from the band's most recent album, In The Moment, as well as longtime fan favorites including "Roots Reggae Music," "Sky Is The Limit," "Safe and Sound," "Feeling Alright," "Count Me In," "Fade Away," and last week's lead single "Lay My Claim - Live in St. Augustine." Live in St. Augustine will be released on May 20 via Round Hill Records, and the full track listing can be found below. Press here to pre-save.

Rebelution will return to St. Augustine for two nights this summer on June 1 & 2 to kick off their annual Good Vibes Summer Tour with stops in Atlanta, New York City, Washington DC, Philadelphia, Boston, Baltimore, Chicago, Austin, Santa Barbara and many more (full routing below). The 45-date outing will run June - August, and the band will be joined by special guests Steel Pulse, DENM and DJ Mackle on select dates. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting here.

Founded in Isla Vista, CA, the members of Rebelution (Eric Rachmany, Rory Carey, Wesley Finley and Marley D. Williams), have followed their instincts to remarkable success since the release of their breakout 2007 debut, Courage To Grow. In 2009, the band topped the Billboard Reggae Chart for the first of what would be five consecutive #1 records; in 2014, they boasted the highest-selling reggae release of the year; and in 2017, they garnered a GRAMMY nomination for Best Reggae Album.

Rebelution's transcendent live performances, meanwhile, have earned the group sell-out headline shows everywhere from Red Rocks to The Greek Theatre along with festival slots at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, ACL, Glastonbury and more. Their 2021 release, In The Moment, is deliberate and wide-ranging, infusing the quartet's soulful, exhilarating brand of modern reggae with addictive pop-hooks, alt-rock grit and hip-hop grooves.

Live In St. Augustine Track Listing

1. Sky Is The Limit - Live in St. Augustine

2. Good Vibes - Live in St. Augustine

3. Safe and Sound - Live in St. Augustine

4. Roots Reggae Music - Live in St. Augustine

5. Outta Control - Live in St. Augustine

6. Attention Span - Live in St. Augustine

7. Old School Feeling - Live in St. Augustine

8. City Life - Live in St. Augustine

9. Settle Down Easy - Live in St. Augustine

10. Lay My Claim - Live in St. Augustine

11. Inhale Exhale - Live in St. Augustine

12. Bump - Live in St. Augustine

13. Pretty Lady - Live in St. Augustine

14. Celebrate - Live in St. Augustine

15. Lazy Afternoon - Live in St. Augustine

16. 2020 Vision - Live in St. Augustine

17. All or Nothing - Live in St. Augustine

18. Feeling Alright - Live in St. Augustine

19. So High - Live in St. Augustine

20. De-Stress - Live in St. Augustine

21. Satisfied - Live in St. Augustine

22. Fade Away - Live in St. Augustine

23. Count Me In - Live in St. Augustine

Good Vibes Summer Tour 2022

6/1 & 6/2 - St. Augustine - St. Augustine Amphitheatre

6/3 - Cocoa, FL - Cocoa Riverfront Park

6/4 - Boca Raton, FL - Sunset Cove Amphitheater

6/5 - Key West, FL - Coffee Butler Amphitheater

6/8 - Asheville, NC - Rabbit Rabbit

6/9 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium

6/10 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

6/11 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

6/12 - Manteo, NC - Roanoke Island Festival Park

6/15 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17

6/16 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

6/17 - Philadelphia, PA - Skyline Stage at The Mann

6/18 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

6/19 - Portland, ME - Thompson's Point

6/22 - New Haven, CT- Westville Music Bowl

6/23 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

6/24 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

6/25 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

6/26 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

7/19 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora *

7/21 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore *

7/22 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *

7/23 - St. Louis, MO - Saint Louis Music Park *

7/24 - St. Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *

7/28 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

7/29 - Dallas, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

7/30 - Houston, TX - The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

7/31 - Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street Amphitheater

8/4 - Fresno, CA - Woodward Park Amphitheater

8/5 & 8/6 - Costa Mesa, CA - The Pacific Amphitheatre

8/7 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

8/10 - Corning, CA - The Amphitheater at Rolling Hills Casino

8/11 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

8/12 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley

8/13 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/14 - Avila Beach, CA - Avila Beach Resort

8/17 - Flagstaff, AZ - Pepsi Amphitheater

8/18 - Tucson, AZ - Ava Amphitheater

8/23 - Salt Lake City, UT - Rio Tinto Stadium

8/25 - Bonner, MT - Kettlehouse Amphitheater

8/26 - Redmond, WA - King County's Marymoor Park

8/27 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater

8/28 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Festival Pavilion

*No Steel Pulse

Upcoming Festival Dates

5/27 - Monterey, CA - California Roots Music Festival

7/8 - Patchogue, NY - Great South Bay Music Festival

8/20 & 8/21 - Morrison, CO - Reggae On The Rocks

9/3 - Grass Valley, CA - Dry Diggings Festival

10/7 - 10/9 - Las Vegas, NV - Reggae Rise Up Las Vegas

11/27 - 12/1 - Los Cabos, Mexico - Cabo Beach Festival