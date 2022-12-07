Rebecca Black Releases New Single 'Look At You'

Beloved internet queen Rebecca Black (@msrebeccablack) gets intimate in her vulnerable new single "Look At You," the second offering from the singer-songwriter and queer creator's debut album "Let Her Burn" slated for release early next year.

It follows the project's introduction, a hypnotic, electro-pop track, "Crumbs," which stole attention from the fans and tastemakers alike, including MTV who called it a "cherry, yet chaotic taste of her upcoming debut studio album" and PAPER who acknowledged Rebecca Black's journey from "victim of meme culture to master of virality."

Off the heels of a first headline tour in North America, selling out rooms across major markets, and taking the 'Rebecca Black Was Here' tour overseas to sell out the press proclaimed, internet "sweetheart"/dream queen"/"mainstay"'s first European headline tour, the Mexican-American announces her "Let Her Burn" Tour in the UK/Ireland which kicks off on February 4th in Dublin and tours Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, London and Bristol ((more info and tickets here))!

"The music video for 'Look At You'", "picks off literally right where we left off with the video for 'Crumbs,'" Black shares. "A pretty poignant theme of my upcoming album is perception of self and how performance holds multiple pieces of my life, so Luke Orlando (director) and I wanted to try to open up a new layer of the world we set for 'Crumbs' into a place you might not expect it to. The music video set literally comes to life on its own, and becomes a performance within itself about the closeness we hold with ourselves and those around us."

Rebecca Black co-wrote "Look At You" with Grammy-nominated writer Amy Allen (Harry Styles, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, Charli XCX) and Gian Stone (John Legend, Meghan Trainor, Maroon 5). "I wrote this song about a best friend of mine," the queer-celebrated creator shares.

"As my closest friends and I have now begun to really grow into ourselves, it can feel heart-wrenching to witness people you love fall for a moment, or lose sight of the goodness they have within themselves when they're struggling. As a friend we just want to pick them up and show them who we really know them to be - to try to cheer so hard on the sidelines over how incredible they are, and how much they mean to us, but at the end of the day of course it's only them who can discover their own light on their own."

In 2021, the 10 year anniversary of RIAA Gold- "Friday" saw the release of the internet-breaking "Friday" remix with friends Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, and 3OH!3 and Rebecca Black was officially reborn as an underground pop icon. "Let's say you want to rewrite your past. Write it over, like an old hard drive. Take a thing that made you well know, and reclaim it," noted Jon Caramanica from The New York Times, who called the fan offering a "...a chaotic, loopy, joyful, meta-hyperpop remix..." which it is!

Rebecca Black released her first project (('Rebecca Black Was Here)) 10 years after her viral debut, which sent fans into a frenzy, followed by high level acknowledgements. A performance of "Girlfriend" was named Billboard's "best musical moment" at the GLAAD Media Awards and Rebecca was honored in Variety's 'Power of Pride' 2021 list, Logo30, Bustle's Pride Yearbook & more. Rebecca Black advocates for anti-bullying, mental health and LGBTQ+ rights via the AdCouncil, GLAAD, Best Buddies, and as an Ambassador for Planned Parenthood's 'Be Seen' campaign.

2022 continued to prove Rebecca Black's status as an iconic queer creator, releasing a series of collabs including her bimbofication moment with fellow pop-phenom Slayyyter on their track "Read My Mind," "Yoga" with bbno$ which hit 1 Million streams in the first week, "New Moon" remix w/ MØ, and her first Spanish language collab, "Cafe Racer" w/ DAGR + LVL1; and pop-culture appearances in music videos for Blu De Tiger and Amy Allen; and milestone events including a packed-to-the-brim Coachella tent for "Rebecca Black and Friends" at DoLAb.

Watch the lyric video here: