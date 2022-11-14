Rebecca Black Releases New Single 'Crumbs'

Internet dream queen Rebecca Black (@msrebeccablack) shares a personal message in her new hypnotic single "Crumbs" which introduces the next chapter for the queer-celebrated creator, and arrives today alongside the official announcement of the singer-songwriter's debut album "Let Her Burn" slated for release early next year.

The first offering from the project "Crumbs" debuts alongside a futuristic music video that metaphorically and physically goes under skin and inside her mind, delving into the now 25 year-old Mexican-American's innermost thoughts.

The queer-celebrated creator shares the meaning behind "Crumbs": "As I enter this new moment, I wanted to explore the vulnerability I've felt in finding balance with submission, dominance, and sexuality. I've had to dive into my own body to feel the deeply powerful but also dangerous feelings of relinquishing control".

In 2021, the 10 year anniversary of RIAA Gold- "Friday" saw the release of the internet-breaking "Friday" remix with friends Dorian Electra, Big Freedia, and 3OH!3 and Rebecca Black was officially reborn as an underground pop icon. "Let's say you want to rewrite your past. Write it over, like an old hard drive. Take a thing that made you well know, and reclaim it," noted Jon Caramanica from The New York Times, who called the fan offering a "...a chaotic, loopy, joyful, meta-hyperpop remix..." which it is!

Rebecca Black then released her first project, 'Rebecca Black Was Here,' 10 years after her viral debut, which sent fans into a frenzy, followed by high level acknowledgements. A performance of "Girlfriend" was named Billboard's "best musical moment" at the GLAAD Media Awards and Rebecca was honored in Variety's 'Power of Pride' 2021 list, Logo30, Bustle's Pride Yearbook & more. Rebecca Black advocates for anti-bullying, mental health and LGBTQ+ rights via the AdCouncil, GLAAD, Best Buddies, and as an Ambassador for Planned Parenthood's 'Be Seen' campaign.

2022 continued to prove Rebecca Black's status as an iconic queer creator, releasing a series of collabs including her bimbofication moment with fellow pop-phenom Slayyyter on their track "Read My Mind," "Yoga" with bbno$ which hit 1 Million streams in the first week, "New Moon" remix w/ MØ, and her first Spanish language collab, "Cafe Racer" w/ DAGR + LVL1; and pop-culture appearances in music videos for Blu De Tiger and Amy Allen; and milestone events including a packed-to-the-brim Coachella tent for "Rebecca Black and Friends" at DoLAb.

Rebecca Black wrapped a first headline tour in North America, selling out rooms across major markets, and taking the 'Rebecca Black Was Here' tour overseas to sell out her first European headline tour too, leaving a taste for more live shows internationally.

Watch the new music video here: