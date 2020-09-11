Reba McEntire's 30th Anniversary Edition of 'Rumor Has It' Out Now

Country superstar Reba McEntire releases the 30th Anniversary Edition of her iconic album, Rumor Has It, today.

Country superstar Reba McEntire releases the 30th Anniversary Edition of her iconic album, Rumor Has It, today (listen below). Originally released in 1990, Rumor Has It features four Top 10 hits including the album title track, "You Lie", "Fallin' Out Of Love" and her signature hit, "Fancy." In addition, the anniversary edition vinyl includes a bonus track, a live acoustic version of "Fancy" recorded at The Ryman, while the cd and digital versions features that bonus track as well as a new dance remix of "Fancy." In celebration, Reba is set to perform "Fancy" on ABC's Good Morning America Monday, September 14.

Earlier this month, Reba received her 51st CMA nomination in the Musical Event of the Year category for being featured on Thomas Rhett's No.1 hit "Be A Light." "Be A Light" marks Reba's 60th Top 10 hit on the Billboard chart extending her record for the most among female artists. Reba has now collected Top 10 hits in five straight decades and is the fourth artist to achieve the feat alongside George Jones, Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton.

Reba also recently re-launched two live concert specials exclusively on YouTube, fans can watch clips of the specials on Reba's channel HERE.

Listen to the reissue below!

Rumor Has It Track Listing:

"Climb That Mountain High" "Rumor Has It" "Waitin' For The Deal To Go Down" "You Lie" "Now You Tell Me" "Fancy" "Fallin' Out Of Love" "This Picture" "You Remember Me" "That's All She Wrote" "Fancy" (Dave Audé Remix) - Bonus Track "Fancy" (Live At The Ryman) - Bonus Track

