Reba McEntire to Open Fashion Vault for Benefit Auction

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Julien's Auctions, a pop culture memorabilia auction house, is presenting 'The Reba Collection,' a special benefit sale taking place live in person at Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at the Historic Nashville Municipal Auditorium on Friday, October 23 starting at 10 a.m. CT / 11 a.m. ET. Celebrating the career of Reba McEntire, the auction features an array of her personal items, with proceeds supporting The Reba McEntire Fund to benefit various local and national non-profit initiatives. To explore the auction catalog and register to bid, visit Julien's Auctions.

Oklahoma's own McEntire is a multimedia entertainment icon whose career spans music, television, film, theater, retail, and hospitality. A Country Music Hall of Fame member and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient, she has earned more than 50 award wins, including honors from the ACM, AMA, CMA, GRAMMY, GMA Dove and People's Choice. In 2026, she was inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress for her landmark album Rumor Has It. McEntire has sold over 58 million albums worldwide and achieved 35 career No. 1 singles, while holding the record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists with 60 Top 10s on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

In keeping with her legendary generosity, McEntire is offering fans a rare look into her life on stage and on the road by opening her personal archive for 'The Reba Collection' benefit auction. Curated highlights from the sale include fine jewelry, screen- and stage-worn gowns, her signature boots and belt buckles, awards, and other memorable keepsakes.

'We have all these clothes, and my team has taken such great care of them. So now it's time for them to move on to someplace else and find a new home,' said Reba McEntire. Delighted for the winning bidders, she added, 'They'll have the story, they'll have the outfit, and they'll know I did wear 'em.'

'We are honored to bring Reba McEntire's extraordinary personal collection to auction in Nashville. For more than five decades, Reba has shared her incredible talent, passion, and heart with audiences around the world, creating a legacy that reaches far beyond music and entertainment. Each of these pieces holds a special place in that journey, offering a deeply personal connection to the moments, memories, and milestones that have shaped her remarkable career,' said Martin Nolan, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Julien's Auctions. 'What makes this auction especially meaningful for all of us is being able to share these treasures with the people who have loved and supported Reba throughout the years while supporting The Reba McEntire Fund.'

Highlights of the Sale

Franck Muller 18K Rose Gold and Diamond 'Cintree Curvex Sunset' Wristwatch: A Franck Muller 18K rose gold and Diamond 'Cintree Curvex Sunset' wristwatch, of quartz movement, the tonneau-shaped engine-turned dial with black Arabic numerals, blued steel hands, within a circular-cut diamond and 18K rose gold case, joined to a black leather strap with a buckle closure. (Estimate $3,000-$5,000)

1987 Academy of Country Music Awards and Bob Hope Television Special Worn Roberto Cavalli Dress and Heels with Signed Photo: A Roberto Cavalli dress, worn by Reba McEntire to the 22nd Academy of Country Music Awards held on April 6, 1987, at Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. The dress was later cropped and worn on Bob Hope's 1987 Christmas Special, titled Bob Hope's Christmas Show: A Snow Job in Fort Lauderdale, where she famously performed the holiday classic 'Silver Bells,' and where she also met her acting idol, Jimmy Stewart. The silver tinsel midi dress features black faux suede and black lace fabric in an ornate pattern along the upper bodice and shoulders, embellished with simulated diamond trim, with dolman-style short sleeves and shoulder pads. Together with a pair of metallic silver embellished Stuart Weitzman slingback heels, size 6.5. Together with an image of Reba wearing the dress, signed by Reba on the front in silver marker. (Estimate $1,000-$2,000)

1987 'Greatest Hits' Ampex Golden Reel Award: An Ampex Golden Reel Award presented to Reba McEntire for the 1987 album Reba McEntire's Greatest Hits, with 'California Gold / Record Co.' label on the back. Greatest Hits was Reba's first major compilation with MCA Records, covering her top singles from 1984 to 1986. It includes foundational classics like 'How Blue,' 'Somebody Should Leave,' and 'Whoever's in New England.' (Estimate $600-$800)

1989 Stage-Worn Embellished Dress and Jacket with Signed Photo: The ensemble includes a baby blue cropped bolero jacket with a paint-splatter design and peach lapel, embellished with beads and sequins in zig-zag patterns, labeled 'Moonshine by Sandra Spika'; a light blue cotton sleeveless dress, nicknamed 'The Shower Curtain,' featuring chiffon details at the bottom hem, bead embellishments, and a back zipper, no size or label present; and a peach raw hem scarf, no size or label present. Together with an image of Reba wearing the ensemble, signed by Reba on the front in silver marker. (Estimate $1,000-$2,000)

2000 Academy of Country Music Awards Worn Blue Embellished Escada Evening Gown with Signed Photos: A pale blue embellished lace evening gown, worn by Reba McEntire on the red carpet of the 35th Annual Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards held on May 3, 2000, in Universal City, California. The sleeveless, floor-length gown features a mesh overlay fully embellished with beads, with simulated diamond accents throughout and on the neckline and shoulder straps. Labeled 'Escada Couture.' Size 36. After hosting solo for the first time in 1999, McEntire did not host the 2000 broadcast (though she returned as solo host the following year in 2001 and continued through 2010). Together with two images of Reba wearing the dress, both signed by Reba on the front in black marker. (Estimate $1,500-$2,500)

2001 'One Night at McCool's' Screen-Worn Ensemble: A four-piece ensemble, screen-worn by Reba McEntire in the 2001 crime/comedy film One Night at McCool's (October Films, 2001). The ensemble includes two light blue silk, sleeveless button-down tops; a teal, knit button-down cardigan, and a teal midi pencil skirt, labeled 'Emanuel.' In One Night at McCool's, Reba plays 'Dr. Green,' a psychiatrist who listens as lawyer Carl (played by Paul Reiser) shares his wild story about a woman named Jewel. (Estimate $800-$1,100)

2012 Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Stage-Worn Embellished Evening Gown with Signed Photo: An embellished nude evening gown, stage-worn by Reba McEntire at the Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held on June 22, 2012, at the 13th Annual Opening Night concert and 91st season opener, and marked the first time the Hollywood Bowl honored an all-female class of inductees. The sleeveless, floor-length nude chiffon gown is fully embellished with silver beads and large mirrored crystals along the trim and scattered throughout, with a low-back design and back zipper. Labeled 'Sherri Hill.' (Estimate: $1,000-$2,000)

2009 Celebrity Fight Night XV Event-Worn Versace Mini Dress: A purple satin Versace mini dress, worn by Reba McEntire to Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night XV held on March 28, 2009, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. The sleeveless dress features purple patent leather straps and silver-tone buckle details on each shoulder strap, with a side zipper. Reba, one of the charity's most notable and frequent celebrity supporters, walked the red carpet and spoke on stage at the 2009 event. (Estimate $1,000-$2,000)

2023 'The Voice' Season 24 Screen-Worn Hot Pink Embellished Suit with Signed Photo: A hot pink embellished blazer with a matching pair of dress pants, screen-worn by Reba McEntire on Season 24, Episode 21 of The Voice, which aired on Monday, December 4, 2023. Together with a matching bodysuit, which was not worn on screen. The jacket features a simulated diamond-embellished lapel, pockets, and simulated diamond fringe on the shoulders and end of each arm, as well as embellished buttons, labeled 'Jovani.' Together with an image of Reba wearing the outfit, signed by Reba on the front in black marker. (Estimate $1,000-$2,000)

2020 CMA Awards Stage-Worn Embellished Emerald Evening Gown with Signed Photo: An emerald green embellished evening gown, stage-worn by Reba McEntire while hosting the 54th Annual Country Music Awards held on November 11, 2020, at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN. The sleeveless, floor-length velour gown is fully embellished with sequins and features a V-neckline with a small mesh panel at the center, built-in bra cups, and a low back design with a back zipper. Labeled 'Jonathan Kayne Couture.' Together with a scrap of matching fabric. At the 2020 CMA's, Reba captured the spotlight as the evening's co-host with Darius Rucker through a series of stunning wardrobe showcases. (Estimate $1,000-$2,000)

Reba McEntire | 2002 Signed Personal 'Reba' Script: Reba McEntire's personal final draft script for the August 19, 2002 episode (S2, E1) titled 'House Rules' of the comedy sitcom Reba (20th Century Fox Television, 2001-2007), signed by Reba on the front in black marker. Additional writing in red marker on the front of the script reads: 'Reba's Study Script for Tuesday.' Handwritten annotations are present throughout. (Estimate $500-$700)

2009 Academy of Country Music Awards Stage-Worn Green Evening Gown with Signed Photo: A forest green silk evening gown with leather-studded trim, stage-worn by Reba McEntire at the 44th annual Academy of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand on April 5, 2009, in Las Vegas, Nevada. The sleeveless gown features a low-cut V-neckline with pleated fabric at the chest, outlined by leather-studded trim, with a full-length ombre skirt beginning at the empire waistline. The 2009 event marked Reba's 11th time hosting the ceremony. (Estimate $1,000-$2,000)

'Reba' Bronze Belt Buckle with Signed Box: A solid bronze belt buckle with 'Reba' personalized in gold-plated lettering on the front, with an ornate floral silver-plated design surrounding it and a gold rope border. Together with the original box, signed by Reba on the front in black marker. (Estimate $300-$500)

Event Details

'The Reba Collection' Live and Online Auction

October 23, 2026

10:00 a.m. CT / 11:00 a.m. ET

Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum, 401 Gay Street, Nashville, Tennessee 37219

Registration is required to bid in this auction and can be done in person on the day of the auction, or online before the sale at Julien's Auctions.

There are four ways to bid in the live auction: bid with Julien's Auctions online; bid over the telephone through an auction house representative; bid in person in the room at the auction event; or bid in advance by absentee bid, with absentee bid forms available by calling 310-836-1818.

Julien's Auctions accepts payments with cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, DAI, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin and USD Coin.

The Reba McEntire Fund

The Reba McEntire Fund was created by Reba to support charitable projects throughout the United States, with a focus on helping those most in need. The Fund reaches across communities to champion the things that matter most — the health and well-being of families, the dignity of those who have served, and the dreams and opportunities of young people.

About Reba McEntire

Multimedia entertainment icon Reba McEntire has become a household name through a career that spans music, television, film, theater, retail, and hospitality. The Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl member has more than 50 award wins under her belt, earning accolades from the ACM Awards, American Music Awards, CMA Awards, GRAMMY Awards, GMA Dove Awards, and People's Choice Awards, in addition to receiving multiple philanthropic and leadership honors like being a 2018 Kennedy Center Honors recipient. Inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress with the class of 2026 for Rumor Has It, McEntire has achieved 35 career #1 singles and over 58 million albums sold worldwide. Holding the record for the most Top 10 hits among female artists with 60 Top 10s on the Billboard Country Airplay chart, her Top 10 reign extends five straight decades, landing her in the singular group with only George Jones, Willie Nelson, and Dolly Parton. Celebrating a 50-year milestone in 2026, she's rolling out new music capsules once a month, as each pairs a freshly recorded song with carefully selected tracks that trace the evolution of one of Country music's most enduring and influential voices. The Oklahoma native and Golden Globe-nominated actress has multiple movie credits to her name, a critically acclaimed lead role on Broadway in Irving Berlin's Annie Get Your Gun, starred in popular sitcoms Happy's Place (currently renewed for a third season) and Reba (six seasons), and served as a coach and mentor on The Voice (four seasons). McEntire has also proven herself to be a savvy entrepreneur with longstanding brand partnerships including her Dillard's clothing line and western footwear collection REBA by Justin. She has even added restaurateur to the list with Reba's Place, a restaurant, bar, retail and entertainment venue in Atoka, Oklahoma. McEntire's book Not That Fancy landed on The New York Times Best Sellers list.

Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum

Joe Chambers was an accomplished musician and songwriter, and, as a couple, Joe and Linda Chambers opened a chain of guitar stores, Chambers Guitars. The couple co-founded and opened the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in 2006 on 6th Avenue South. They relocated to what is now known as the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum at Nashville's Historic Municipal Auditorium in 2013, which also houses the GRAMMY Gallery. The museum, revered by artists including Keith Richards, Ringo Starr, Garth Brooks, and Neil Young, recently added exhibits featuring Glen Campbell, Alan Parsons, Marshall Tucker Band and drummer Stan Lynch. The mission of the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum is to honor all great musicians regardless of genre or instruments, by exhibiting the actual instrument they used to record some of the most iconic songs in recorded history. The Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum is a 501(c)(3) charity organization.

Julien's Auctions

Julien's Auctions collaborates directly with artists, partners with legendary estates, and works closely with collectors to bring iconic artifacts and one-of-a-kind collections to auction, with past sales spanning figures from Elvis Presley and Marilyn Monroe to Ringo Starr, Lady Gaga, Banksy, and Kurt Cobain.

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