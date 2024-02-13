Reality Club Announce First-Ever North American Tour

Reality Club are ready to become North America's new favorite international rockers. Riding high off the success of their 2023 studio album, Reality Club Presents…, the Indonesian rock band are heading on their first-ever North American tour. The tour, which runs from March 3rd until March 22nd, covers a total of 9 cities across Canada and the United States, including a 5-day stint at SXSW in Austin, TX.

Reality Club is the project of Jakarta-based musicians Era Patigo (drums), Faiz Novascotia Saripudin (vocals, guitar), Fathia Izzati (vocals, keys), and Nugi Wicaksono (bass). Their 2023 LP, Reality Club Presents…, was a hit with their worldwide fanbase and earned praise from global tastemakers like NME and Hive Magazine. The album also won the band two AMI (Anugrah Musik Indonesia) Awards for ‘Best Alternative Album' and ‘Best Alternative Group' in 2023.

With their eyes set on worldwide stardom, the band headed on the first leg of their ‘Reality Club Presents…' tour in late 2023. The tour stopped in Singapore, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia. Now, the band are ready to bring their electrifying live show to new audiences in the US & Canada.

“Every show we do we give our all, and it's not uncommon for the shows to be as unforgettable for us as they are for the audience, and we're sure this first-ever North American tour will be something we never forget,” the band write. “We are excited beyond belief and we feel incredibly lucky to have the opportunity to play these North American cities. We can't wait to see everyone! It's quite literally a dream come true.”

Reality Club Tour Dates:

March 3 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

March 5 - Sacramento, CA @ Harlows

March 6 - San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar Music Hall

March 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ Roxy Theatre

March 10 - Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.

March 11-16 - Austin, TX @ SXSW

March 18 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern

March 20 - Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

March 22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

*tickets for all dates are available to purchase here*