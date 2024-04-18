Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov to Headline Fall Tour Together

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed songwriters and musicians Ray LaMontagne and Gregory Alan Isakov will join forces for an extensive co-headline tour this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the 17-date tour includes stops at Seattle’s Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre (two nights), Los Angeles’ YouTube Theater, San Diego’s CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, Phoenix’s Arizona Federal Theatre, Charleston’s Firefly Distillery, Cincinnati’s Andrew J Brady Center, Franklin’s FirstBank Amphitheater, Atlanta’s Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park and Charlotte’s Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater among others.

Tickets for these shows, which will feature an opening set by special guests The Secret Sisters, will go on-sale next Friday, April 26 at 10:00am local time. Full details can be found at HERE and HERE.

About Ray LaMontagne:

Ray LaMontagne has released eight studio albums, six of which have reached Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and Billboard’s Digital Albums chart. Additionally, his 2010 album God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise won the Grammy for Best Folk Album and was nominated in the coveted Song of The Year category for “Beg Steal or Borrow.” Each release from his catalog over the last 20 years carries its own character and feel. Having worked with producers Ethan Johns, Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys and Jim James of My Morning Jacket, Ray’s vast sonic catalog has been called everything from “a perfect throwback to the lost art of the album-length format,” from Entertainment Weekly to “epic and magical,” from Rolling Stone and “gorgeous and ambitious,” from Esquire. NPR’s All Things Considered says Ray, throughout the course of his career, “has continued to push himself in different directions,” while People calls him a “marvel of nature.”

About Gregory Alan Isakov:

Beloved by his devoted community of fans and critics alike, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Gregory Alan Isakov has garnered over 1 billion streams and has over 7 million monthly Spotify listeners. Isakov is in the midst of a landmark year following the release of his acclaimed new album, Appaloosa Bones, via Dualtone Records and his own label, Suitcase Town Music. Appaloosa Bones is his first new album in nearly five years and is filled with his signature “emotionally evocative songwriting style” (NPR Music). Of the record, the Associated Press praises, “His new songs are relentlessly majestic, a kind of musical morphine.” In addition to the co-headline dates, Isakov will tour, supporting Appaloosa Bones, throughout this summer, including two sold-out headline shows at Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre (full itinerary here). In recent months, Isakov has collaborated with Noah Kahan and Jeremiah Fraites (of The Lumineers) on their recent record releases. When he isn’t on the road, he runs Starling Farm, which provides produce to the farm’s CSA and a local food bank.

RAY LAMONTAGNE AND GREGORY ALAN ISAKOV FALL TOUR

BOLD on-sale next Friday, April 26 at 10:00am local time

September 4—Missoula, MT—KettleHouse Amphitheater

September 6—Seattle, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre

September 7—Seattle, WA—Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery Amphitheatre

September 8—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

September 10—Jacksonville, OR—Britt Pavilion* (on-sale 5/10 at 10:00am PT)

September 11—Berkeley, CA—Greek Theatre*

September 12—Los Angeles, CA—YouTube Theater

September 14—San Diego, CA— CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 15—Phoenix, AZ—Arizona Federal Theatre

October 1—Charleston, SC—Firefly Distillery

October 2—Asheville, NC—ExlporeAsheville.com Arena

October 4—Cincinnati, OH—Andrew J Brady Center

October 5—Indianapolis, IN—Everwise Amphitheater

October 6—Franklin, TN—FirstBank Amphitheater

October 8—Baltimore, MD—Pier Six Pavilion

October 9—Charlottesville, VA—Ting Pavilion

October 11—Atlanta, GA—Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

October 12—Charlotte, NC—Skyla Credit Union Amphitheater

October 13—Raleigh, NC—Red Hat Amphitheater

*non-Live Nation show