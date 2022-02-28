Rare Bloom Debut New Single 'Montreal Screwjob'

It's nearly impossible to avoid the infectious energy of RARE BLOOM. The five-piece group of best buds consisting of Ethan Thayer, Jake Reeves, Ruben Tirado, Taylor Dyer, and Jordan Brady flood Austin, Texas with their high-intensity pop-punk sounds.

Their 2016 EP, "What Ya Want," was crafted by an impressive team at Red Moon Recording with producer Cody Simpson, who previously worked with Blue October and currently works with Whiskey Meyers, and Jan Nowicki (Wild Child, Ringo Deathstarr) behind the mixing. The EP, was inspired by Thayer's late father and served as a call for everyone to believe they have the power to make it in the world.

One of their singles, "Brain Freeze," was recorded with Frenchie Smith and Jan Nowicki at The Bubble Recording Studio. Frenchie has worked with acts such as The Front Bottoms, Jet, The Darkness, And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of The Dead.

The band aims to cast a light in what can be a dark world, even if it's for 30 minutes at one of their performances. Whether playing to a packed house or a crowd of four, they deliver high intensity that never wavers every time.

Onstage RARE BLOOM are playful while still delivering passionate and razor-sharp performances and you'll watch in suspense as Thayer swings and windmills his mic around with perfect execution. Their music aligns with the vibes of The Starting Line, Trophy Eyes, Bayside, Four Year Strong with an old skate punk vibe of Millencolin, Lagwagon, NOFX, and Blink 182.

Of the new single "Montreal Screwjob," Thayer says, "I'd like to think this song is an anthem for the underdog. It helps give you a positive outlook to what's going on in the world, with this covid madness, and let you know you've got this, IT WILL BE OKAY!"

Listen to the new single here: