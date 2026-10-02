Raphi Releases CLUB PHI EP via Spinnin' Records

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Raphi continues her solo journey with the release of 'Club Phi', a four-track EP arriving 2nd October via Spinnin' Records. Following the momentum of her recent free download 'Grooves In The Heart', the new project sees Raphi lean fully into the club side of her sound, bringing together four upbeat, energetic house tracks built for the dancefloor.

At the centre of the EP is 'Keep It Movin', a high-energy house cut that captures the driving, feel-good energy running throughout the project. Alongside it, 'Head Spin', 'Bibriso' and 'Who Told You' complete a release that feels unapologetically focused on the club - infectious grooves, bold production and the kind of energy designed to hit.

Opening with 'Head Spin', the EP immediately sets the tone with an upbeat, club-ready energy before moving into 'Keep It Movin'', the project's focus track and one of its most direct dancefloor moments. 'Bibriso' keeps the momentum moving, while 'Who Told You?' closes out the EP with another infectious house cut that brings a playful edge to the project.

The release arrives at an exciting point in Raphi's rapidly evolving career. Cyprus-born and UK-raised, the producer and DJ has established herself as one of the UK's emerging names in dance music, combining influences from classic house and early-2000s dance music with a contemporary club sensibility.

Raphi first turned heads through collaborations including Laidback Luke, Patrick Topping, Armand Van Helden and George Reid of AlunaGeorge, before stepping further into her own identity through her solo project. Her releases have been matched by an increasingly prominent live presence, with appearances at Creamfields, Hï Ibiza and Printworks further establishing her as a formidable presence behind the decks.

Alongside the Club Phi EP, Raphi has also launched Phi by Raphi, a new fashion project bringing together her two biggest creative passions: music and fashion. Designed as an extension of the Club Phi world, the brand is rooted in the idea of community, self-expression and the culture that exists around the dancefloor.

The first drop features the 'This Is Our Club' vest, created as a statement piece to accompany the EP and embody its central idea: that a club is more than a physical space - 'it's the people, energy and shared experiences that bring it to life.'

With 'Club Phi', Raphi puts the dancefloor firmly at the centre. Four tracks, one clear direction: upbeat, energetic house music designed for clubs, festivals and late nights. Arriving ahead of Amsterdam Dance Event, the EP marks the latest chapter in Raphi's solo evolution and offers a clear indication of the club-focused sound she is taking forward.

'Club Phi' is out 2nd October via Spinnin' Records.

Tracklist

Head Spin

Keep It Movin'

Bibriso

Who Told You?

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 14 Hrs 42 Min 56 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a Music News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me