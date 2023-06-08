Range Media Partners Welcomes Cory Litwin as Range Music's New Managing Partner

Litwin has been managing Murda Beatz since 2014, and has helped him grow into one of the most in-demand producers in hip-hop.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

Range Media Partners Welcomes Cory Litwin as Range Music's New Managing Partner

Cory Litwin, the founder and CEO of 2wenty2wenty Music Group, will join Range Media Partners as the newest Managing Partner in the music division.

Joining Litwin will be his roster of more than 25 writers, producers and engineers spanning all genres of music, including Murda Beatz, Jason “Cheese” Goldberg and GRAMMY/EMMY winner Autumn Rowe. Litwin’s team, which includes managers Brennan Bryant and Ky Zaretsky, as well as coordinator Edson Higareda, will also join the Range Media Partners team. 

Litwin has been managing Murda Beatz since 2014, and has helped him grow into one of the most in-demand producers in hip-hop thanks to his work with Drake, Travis Scott, and Migos (Litwin has a co-producing credit on Drake’s No. 1 hit “Nice for What”).

Since his early days in the music business promoting parties and concerts in Toronto, Litwin has been named to Billboard’s “Managers To Watch” list and its “40 Under 40” roundup, and selected as a two-time Billboard “R&B/Hip-Hop Power Player”. He has also been named one of Variety’s “Top 5 Producer/Managers”, and was featured in Variety’s 2021 and 2022 “Hitmakers” lists.

Before joining Range, Litwin worked alongside Neil Jacobson as the EVP of Hallwood Media from 2020-2023. He has recently furthered his entrepreneurial spirit by co-founding and successfully launching with Murda Beatz Psychedelic Water, the first legal psychedelic brand of its kind and a mild mood-boosting, non-alcoholic herbal supplement.

“Cory Litwin adds a much needed dimension to our already dynamic business,” says Range Music Co-founder and Managing Partner Matt Graham.

“He and his team understand the producer and writer representation landscape at the highest level and provide access to tremendous hitmakers that enrich Range Music, feed our burgeoning label and publishing business. Additionally, I have found him to be a leader who acts; motivating those around him to move his client agendas forward at every turn. At Range we pride ourselves on that sort of proactive representation.”

"Cory is one of the best managers in the industry, and I couldn't be more excited we get to partner again after all of these years,” says fellow Range Music Managing Partner Tyler Henry. “He goes above and beyond for his artist, partners, team and family. His abilities as an executive go far beyond music and I can't wait to see what he accomplishes at Range."

“I chose Range because I loved the company culture and the partners that had already been assembled,” says Litwin. “One of my favorite quotes is, ‘it’s not about the destination, but about the journey.’

Being able to join somewhere at this point in my journey with so many great partners having varying expertise and experience is exciting and inspiring to me. I’m looking to grow as much as I can and work alongside great people who can help with my growth and the growth of my clients. Here at Range there is an opportunity to expand into the arenas of some of my other passions, including film, television and sports. Really looking forward to the future here at Range.”

Photo Credit: Ty Chen



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
WXPN Launches Artist To Watch: Black Opry Residency For Emerging Artists Photo
WXPN Launches 'Artist To Watch: Black Opry Residency' For Emerging Artists

Hosted by John Morrison, the podcast presents five stories of up-and-coming Black musicians seeking to reclaim country and Americana as inclusive genres. The first episode of the 5-part series is available to stream across all digital platforms today, with subsequent episodes airing each week on Thursday through Black Music Month.

2
WALLICE Shares New Single Disappear Photo
WALLICE Shares New Single 'Disappear'

Wallice is back with a brand new song as yet another reminder of why she is one of the most impressive new artists making music right now. “Disappear” is an EP favorite with its subdued, Radiohead-esque opening, it quickly transforms into another pop-punk cut, carrying on the energy of previous singles “Loser at Best” and “Best Friend.”

3
Tale Of Us Brings Their Label to Interscope; Launching Anyma’s Album Photo
Tale Of Us Brings Their Label to Interscope; Launching Anyma’s Album

Interscope Records announced that it will partner with Afterlife, the visionary label owned by internationally acclaimed electronic music duo Tale Of Us, composed of Carmine Conte (MRAK) and Matteo Milleri (Anyma). Under the partnership, Interscope will release the debut album by Anyma and distribute all Afterlife releases.

4
Laura Misch Announces Debut Album Sample the Sky Photo
Laura Misch Announces Debut Album 'Sample the Sky'

An enchanting journey through London’s wild edgelands, the LP is an ode care, connection and listening to the natural world. ‘Sample The Sky’ responds to nature's patterns through organic electronic productions, embodied lyrics, wind inspired saxophone, singing and synthesis all woven into intricately crafted left-field pop songs. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Laura Misch Announces Debut Album 'Sample the Sky'Laura Misch Announces Debut Album 'Sample the Sky'
NYC's Rebounder Announce New EP & Share Lead Single 'Disco Ball Soul'NYC's Rebounder Announce New EP & Share Lead Single 'Disco Ball Soul'
Chris Farren Shares Jay Som-Produced Single 'Bluish'Chris Farren Shares Jay Som-Produced Single 'Bluish'
Video: Benny Benack III Releases Video For New Rendition of 'Gary, Indiana'Video: Benny Benack III Releases Video For New Rendition of 'Gary, Indiana'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's Video
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO