Range Media Partners Welcomes Cory Litwin as Range Music's New Managing Partner

Cory Litwin, the founder and CEO of 2wenty2wenty Music Group, will join Range Media Partners as the newest Managing Partner in the music division.

Joining Litwin will be his roster of more than 25 writers, producers and engineers spanning all genres of music, including Murda Beatz, Jason “Cheese” Goldberg and GRAMMY/EMMY winner Autumn Rowe. Litwin’s team, which includes managers Brennan Bryant and Ky Zaretsky, as well as coordinator Edson Higareda, will also join the Range Media Partners team.

Litwin has been managing Murda Beatz since 2014, and has helped him grow into one of the most in-demand producers in hip-hop thanks to his work with Drake, Travis Scott, and Migos (Litwin has a co-producing credit on Drake’s No. 1 hit “Nice for What”).

Since his early days in the music business promoting parties and concerts in Toronto, Litwin has been named to Billboard’s “Managers To Watch” list and its “40 Under 40” roundup, and selected as a two-time Billboard “R&B/Hip-Hop Power Player”. He has also been named one of Variety’s “Top 5 Producer/Managers”, and was featured in Variety’s 2021 and 2022 “Hitmakers” lists.

Before joining Range, Litwin worked alongside Neil Jacobson as the EVP of Hallwood Media from 2020-2023. He has recently furthered his entrepreneurial spirit by co-founding and successfully launching with Murda Beatz Psychedelic Water, the first legal psychedelic brand of its kind and a mild mood-boosting, non-alcoholic herbal supplement.

“Cory Litwin adds a much needed dimension to our already dynamic business,” says Range Music Co-founder and Managing Partner Matt Graham.

“He and his team understand the producer and writer representation landscape at the highest level and provide access to tremendous hitmakers that enrich Range Music, feed our burgeoning label and publishing business. Additionally, I have found him to be a leader who acts; motivating those around him to move his client agendas forward at every turn. At Range we pride ourselves on that sort of proactive representation.”

"Cory is one of the best managers in the industry, and I couldn't be more excited we get to partner again after all of these years,” says fellow Range Music Managing Partner Tyler Henry. “He goes above and beyond for his artist, partners, team and family. His abilities as an executive go far beyond music and I can't wait to see what he accomplishes at Range."

“I chose Range because I loved the company culture and the partners that had already been assembled,” says Litwin. “One of my favorite quotes is, ‘it’s not about the destination, but about the journey.’

Being able to join somewhere at this point in my journey with so many great partners having varying expertise and experience is exciting and inspiring to me. I’m looking to grow as much as I can and work alongside great people who can help with my growth and the growth of my clients. Here at Range there is an opportunity to expand into the arenas of some of my other passions, including film, television and sports. Really looking forward to the future here at Range.”

Photo Credit: Ty Chen