Raging Fyah Emerges With New Single 'Raging Fire'

The song is the lead track for the forthcoming album and tour.

Jul. 18, 2022  

Regarded as one of Jamaica's most promising roots reggae acts, Raging Fyah emerges post-pandemic with a new single entitled "Raging Fire (Dub Style)." The song and music video for the track are available July 15th, 2022.

The lead track for the forthcoming album and tour, "Raging Fire" is strong roots track whose inspirational lyrics are literally a defining statement about the group and their music.

Lead vocalist Elton Earlington joined the Grammy nominated act in late 2021. Together with founding member Pele, and Nicolas Groskopf, the new Raging Fyah is trodding on ... forever positive.

Watch the music video for the new single here:



