Rad Cat Releases 'Diamond' with Gloria Kim

San Diego-native Rad Cat makes his debut on Dim Mak's New Noise imprint with his addictive, electro-pop groove "Diamond," featuring the fearless vocals of Gloria Kim. The track opens with a brooding, ominous melody before popping into Gloria Kim's hushed, breathy vocals. As the song dips into the chorus, listeners are dropped into a frenzy of spunky synth chords as a driving, crisp beat persists.

"Diamond" marks Rad Cat's New Noise debut and follows his self-released single "Levitate," an ethereal, synth-driven tune featuring the vocals of Armen Paul. Earlier this year, fans heard Rad Cat's sound shift to a darker, more emotional electronic sound following a breakup. The ominous tones in "Diamond" hint as a nod to this darker sound, while employing many of the characteristics of the high-energy future pop sound that fans are used to.

Rad Cat has an impressive resume of production and remix credits with artists like blackbear, Kevin Gates, Enrique Iglesias, and more, but the first-generation Mexican-American producer has made a name for himself soundtracking dance floors and even some of your favorite commercials for brands like Nintendo and Samsung. He caught the attention of major labels at a young age with his future pop sound, eventually signing remixes with Sony and Universal before turning 21. Since picking up a Fender Starcaster at age 12, Rad Cat has never stopped chasing his passion, leading to his eventual love of electronic music.

Gloria Kim is a Korean-American singer/songwriter and DJ/producer. Currently residing in Los Angeles, Kim's first featured release came in 2017 via Will Sparks' 2017 hit "Take Me" which amassed 25M+ streams on Spotify alone. Her work has also been featured in Emmy-nominated programs such as "Empire," as well the film Selena Gomez recently produced "This Is The Year."

New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.

