Rachel Chinouriri Releases New Song 'Maybe I'm Lonely'

“Maybe I’m Lonely” was teased in demo form by Chinouriri on Christmas Eve.

Feb. 01, 2023  

After starting the year by landing on the coveted BBC Sound of 2023 shortlist, fast-rising alternative indie pop artist Rachel Chinouriri today shares her new single "Maybe I'm Lonely." An intimate, stripped back offering, complete with sparse guitar and hushed vocals, the vulnerable track crescendos into its refrain: "maybe I'm falling / for the feeling of falling for you."

"Maybe I'm Lonely" was teased in demo form by Chinouriri on Christmas Eve, resulting in over 1 million views across TikTok, and over 25k streams and calls for the track to be released from friends and fans online. Released just ahead of the 2/14 holiday, the new offering is a relatable and empowering anti-Valentine's Day song.

Of the track, Chinouriri said: "I wrote this from the perspective of not knowing what I want. When you are in a long term relationship and know nothing else, it's hard navigating the dating world. It's about how I don't want a relationship, but struggle to not attach feelings to more casual situations. Do I like you or do I like the idea of you? Am I crushing on you or do I enjoy having companionship? Do I actually like you or do I fear being alone? I hope other people know the feeling because I have struggled with it recently, but I'm getting better."

After selling out multiple headline shows at London's Hoxton Hall due to huge demand, Chinouriri announced that she will be supporting Lewis Capaldi on his forthcoming European arena shows. This run also adds to Chinouriri's impressive touring history, where she's hit the U.K. festival circuit and shared stages with the likes of Remi Wolf, Tems, Sam Fender, Kojey Radical, and Bloc Party.

To close out 2022, Chinouriri shared her anthemic, uplifting single "I'm Not Perfect (But I'm Trying)," an exciting indication of the sonic direction her (much-anticipated) debut album is expected to take. This followed the release of Chinouriri's acclaimed EP Better Off Without, released in May 2022 via Elektra, heralded by the singles "All I Ever Asked" and "Happy Ending." The project has culminated over 16 million combined streams, along with her debut COLORS session featuring a cathartic, poignant performance of "Thank You For Nothing."

The success of Chinouriri's critically lauded 2021 EP Four° In Winter also marked out her capabilities as a stylistic amalgamator, praised across the likes of BBC Radio 1, The Guardian, Dazed, NME, and The Needle Drop's Anthony Fantano, who named the EP his #1 project of 2021.

With a fiercely loyal fanbase growing day by day, 2023 is set to be Chinouriri's biggest year to date. Stay tuned for much more coming soon, and follow her Tumblr Diary as she documents the process of creating her debut effort.

Listen to the new single here:

PHOTO CREDIT: Dean Ryan McDaid



