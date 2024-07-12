RYAN'S WORLD THE MOVIE: TITAN UNIVERSE ADVENTURE Soundtrack Out August 16

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Republic Records: Kids & Family and pocket.watch announce the release of the official "Ryan's World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure Soundtrack" on August 16, 2024. Pre-order/Pre-save HERE.

The soundtrack will arrive in tandem with the much-anticipated new family movie Ryan's World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure, which opens in theaters everywhere on the same day.

Heralding the impending release, 3x GRAMMY award-winning and Daytime EMMY Award-nominated vocal group, Pentatonix, have shared the lead single from the soundtrack, "Thunder," today. Recorded specially for the album, their explosive cover of "Thunder" by Imagine Dragons, takes flight on the group's upbeat and undeniable a cappella harmonies, evoking the energy and spirit of Ryan's World.

About the song, Scott Hoying from Pentatonix commented, "Having grown our fan base on YouTube, we always will have a special place in our hearts for creators who work hard and make their dreams come true! To see Ryan heading to the big screen is really special, mind blowing, and deserved! We are honored to be a part!"

Ryan's World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure makes history as the first-ever wide theatrical release of a digital-creator driven movie, with a star studded cast of wildly popular kids and family creators who have garnered over 207 Million subscribers and over 204 Billion lifetime views on YouTube. In this spirit, the filmmakers curated a soundtrack consisting of musical artists who established themselves as digital creators. The Soundtrack notably features several tracks from Ryan's World as well as exclusive music from Qai Qai, Pentatonix, MusicClubKIds!, Toys and Colors, and more, who each initially made their mark online. Check out the full tracklisting below.

"We are thrilled to partner with Republic Records: Kids & Family, a true innovator and leader in the space, to develop the official soundtrack" said Chris M. Williams, Founder & CEO of pocket.watch. "By engaging digital-first artists, we aspire to deliver an authentic experience that underscores this pivotal moment in the evolution of the creator economy to the big screen."

Republic Records: Kids & Family Senior Vice President Bree Bowles added, "Ryan has pioneered several firsts in the creator economy: first creator to have a mass toy line, first creator to have an Emmy nominated TV series, first creator to have a balloon in the Macy's parade, and now starring in the first wide release of a theatrical movie based on a YouTube creator brand. To be able to create the music as icing on top of this cake with such incredible talent is a true honor."

Pocket.watch, the leading kids and family creator content and IP company, and Sunlight Entertainment, the Kaji family owned production studio, dropped the official trailer for the highly anticipated film Ryan's World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure. Watch HERE.

Ryan's World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure takes audiences on an epic journey full of action and heart. When his younger twin sisters, Emma and Kate, get sucked into a mystical comic book, Ryan has no choice but to rise up as the great big brother he is and jump in after them. Adventures, battles, and hilarious debacles ensue, as Ryan and his friends navigate the Titan Universe and bring everyone back home safely before his parents catch on. Directed by Albie Hecht, produced by Hecht, Shion Kaji and Loann Kaji, and executive produced by Chris M. Williams, this film promises to delight kids everywhere with its captivating storytelling and stunning anime style animation produced by Shin-Ei Animation, the Japanese animation studio behind the popular series "Doraemon" and "Crayon Shinchan."

Ryan's World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure is the first theatrical film with a cast made up of digital creators, and features the stars of Ryan's World, the massively popular Kaji family, playing themselves, Ryan Kaji, Shion Kaji, Loann Kaji, Emma Kaji, and Kate Kaji. Pocket.watch is partnered with enormously popular creators and their combined roster of 52 partners has over 1 Billion subscribers on YouTube. Pocket.watch tapped into some of those creators to star alongside the Kaji family in the movie including Evangeline Lomelino of GEM Sisters as Aiden (1.3M Subscribers on YouTube and 700M+ Lifetime Views across GEM channels), Dan Rhodes as himself (35.8M followers across TikTok and YouTube garnering 17.5B views on YouTube alone becoming the most viewed magician channel of all time on the platform; and was named YouTube Top 10 Creator of 2022), Stella Wallace of The Stella Show as Rylexa (1.8M Subscribers on YouTube and 1B+ Lifetime Views) - plus cameos from Toys and Colors (the third most viewed YouTube channel globally last month), Hungry Fam, and K-City.

Continuing the tradition of innovation and creativity set by pocket.watch and Sunlight Entertainment, Ryan's World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure marks the first-ever wide theatrical release of a digital creator-driven film. This milestone follows a series of successful ventures, including the creation of the first-ever major toy line from a digital creator, the hit TV show Ryan's Mystery Playdate on Nickelodeon, and the iconic Red Titan balloon, the first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon based on a YouTube brand. Ryan's World content is available for kids to enjoy globally, with series and specials available on 45 platforms in over 80 countries, the Ryan and Friends network is one of the most distributed kids and family FAST channels in the U.S., and Ryan and Friends PLUS is the largest independent kids and family SVOD in the U.S. Ryan's World is the top YouTuber for kids ages 3-9, with 61 Million subscribers and over 83 Billion lifetime views across his YouTube channels.

Enjoy a first look at the official trailer, and don't miss the premiere of Ryan's World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure on August 16th, 2024 only in theaters everywhere and join Ryan and his friends on the adventure of a lifetime.

Ryan's World the Movie: Titan Universe Adventure Soundtrack Tracklist:

1. Pentatonix - "Thunder"

2. Qai Qai - "Best Friend"

3. Miles Music Kid - "You Can Be a Hero"

4. Ryan's World - "Go Find the Hero in You"

5. Toys and Colors - "Magical Day"

6. The Rock and Roll Playhouse - "Count On Me"

7. Ryan's World - "Your Own Hero"

8. MusicClubKids! - "Happy"

9. Ryan's World - "Right Where You Wanna Be"

10. Ryan's World - "Who Will It Be? (Titan Remix)"

