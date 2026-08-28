Skyla Tylaa Joins Chlöe and Sofiya Nzau on New Track "MAKUHIA"

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International DJ/Artist Skyla Tylaa joins forces with global star Chlöe and Kenyan vocalist-songwriter Sofiya Nzau for 'Makuhia,' a major all-female collaboration set to soundtrack the summer. Bringing together three distinctive artists from across the global music landscape, 'Makuhia' pairs Skyla's dancefloor instincts with Chlöe's commanding vocals and Sofiya Nzau's unmistakable Afro-electronic sound. The result is an ambitious, cross-cultural Afrohouse release that reinforces Skyla's position not only as an internationally recognised DJ, but as a recording artist with genuine global reach.

For 'Makuhia,' Skyla is joined by two internationally celebrated collaborators. Five-time GRAMMY nominee and platinum-selling artist Chlöe brings her unmistakable vocal power to the record, while multi-platinum artist Sofiya Nzau, whose catalogue has generated more than 250 million streams, adds the singular voice and cultural perspective that have made her a leading figure in African electronic music. Together, the three artists deliver a bold meeting point between Afrohouse, global pop and African musical heritage. Expansive, energetic and built for dancefloors, 'Makuhia' represents a defining step in Skyla Tylaa's ascent, and the arrival of an artist operating at full flow.

Skyla has established herself as one of dance music's fastest-rising new forces. Across just three releases, she has generated more than 30 million streams, built a social audience of over one million fans and achieved close to one billion video views across Instagram and TikTok. Her music has also inspired more than 700,000 Tiktiks, demonstrating a level of active audience participation that extends far beyond streaming.

Her growing catalogue includes breakout single 'Bombshell,' which has surpassed three million video views, and 'Vele Uyena (Risk It All),' featuring JAZZWRLD, Thukuthela, Elaine and saxophonist Solaariss. The latter became a major success across African markets, particularly in South Africa, where it achieved certification success and reached No. 3 on the national airplay chart. 'Vele Uyena (Risk It All)' also peaked at No. 17 on Spotify and No. 16 on Apple Music in South Africa, while charting across Zimbabwe, Botswana and Eswatini. Further momentum came through Shazam activity in South Africa, Zambia and Kenya.

Skyla's rise has been equally unavoidable on stage. She has sold out headline shows of up to 2,000 capacity across more than 15 countries, including London's KOKO, alongside dates in Nigeria and Ghana. Her international live résumé includes supporting or performing alongside Drake, Wizkid, Rema, Skepta, Honey Dijon and Latto, as well as appearances at Smokefest, Skepta's Big Smoke and the GRAMMYs YouTube Party. Further standout moments include soundtracking Drake's NOCTA party (twice), opening for Honey Dijon in Ibiza, selling out Fabric, a recent Mixmag Lab and completing an African tour that culminated in a headline show in Lagos.

'Makuhia' by Skyla Tylaa featuring Sofiya Nzau and Chlöe is out now.

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