RUEN BROTHERS Share 'Slow Draw' Live & Kick Off Tour Including Central Park SummerStage

Tickets for the upcoming tour dates are available now.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

Ruen Brothers recently released their third full length album, Ten Paces, via Yep Roc Records. Throughout the album, the Scunthorpe, England-raised duo – Rupert and Henry Stansall – create a thoroughly modern sound while embracing their love of American Westerns.

The album’s imagery was also inspired by mid-century films like The Night of the Hunter, to immerse the audience in their romantic and haunting vision. The band will kick off their summer tour in support of the album this month including a show at New York City’s Central Park SummerStage with Café Tacvba. See dates below and tickets are available via https://www.ruenbrothers.com/tour

In advance of their tour dates, Ruen Brothers sat down with comedian and Upright Citizen Brigade co-founder Matt Besser for his improv4humans podcast where they performed several songs from the album and Besser, along with fellow comedians Scott Aukerman and Paul F. Tompkins, perform improv based on their performance.

They also visited Cherokee Park in their recently adopted home of Louisville, KY to record a performance of album single “Slow Draw” for FLOOD Magazine’s “Neighborhoods” sessions.

Ten Paces follows Ruen Brothers’ 2018 Rick Rubin-produced debut All My Shades of Blue and 2021’s ULTRAMODERN.

The album was produced by Rupert and, throughout Ten Paces, Henry’s dynamic four-octave range is on display with him jumping between octaves in songs where emotions are highest, reflecting his love for Roy Orbison; and using his lower octave range to create a grounded and conversational feel, true to the laconic and hard boiled characters of the West, reflecting his years of covering Johnny Cash songs in British pubs.

RUEN BROTHERS TOUR DATES

Jul 21 Columbus, OH - Rumba Café

Jul 24 New York, NY - Central Park SummerStage @ Rumsey Playfield *with Café Tacvba

Jul 25 Vienna, VA - Jammin Java 

Jul 27 Nashville, TN - East Side Bowl

Jul 28 Louisville, KY - Zanzabar

Jul 30 Decatur, GA - Eddie's Attic

Aug 12 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Music Festival

Aug 13 - Edmonton, AB - Edmonton Folk Music Festival

Aug 17 Greenville, SC - The Radio Room

Aug 18 Charlotte, NC - The Evening Muse

Aug 19 Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle Back Room

Sept 21 Nashville, TN - AmericanaFest

Dec 4 Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall



