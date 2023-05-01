ROMES Releases New Single 'CHOKER'

Toronto-based ROMES has unveiled the official music video for their latest single, "CHOKER". Watch the enticing visuals directed by indie Toronto-based director Cameron Noble below.

A captivating ode to the classic grunge and alt rock sounds of the 1990's, "CHOKER" marks the band's heaviest track released to date and perfectly captures the nostalgia of the 90's with its raw emotion, crunchy distortion rich guitars and edgy, punchy drums.

The single, which follows the infectious, lyrically poignant and introspective track "WE NEED SOME HELP" is available on all major streaming platforms.

ROMES are currently on tour supporting Canadian and American rock supergroup Saint Asonia. For a complete list of tour dates and ticket info, visit: https://www.saintasonia.com/tour.

Upcoming Canadian Tour Dates w/Saint Asonia

05.11 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

05.12 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

05.13 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

05.14 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

ROMES, made up of Toronto siblings Jacob and Nicolas Bitove, spin songs from a wide web of influences from 90s grunge and hip-hop to industrial and big beat, creating a sound that slices through genre conventions to arrive at a new form of alternative that is very much their own.

Their musical evolution has led to the duo garnering tens of millions of streams in 2022 alone, a number of spots on highly coveted playlists including Spotify's New Music Friday in the U.S and Spotify's Top 20 Rock Songs in Canada and landing multiple high profile synch features with the likes of EA Sports' video games, major network theme songs, and global corporate campaigns, including Instagram and Abercrombie & Fitch.

ROMES' refreshing brand of genre-mashing has also led the duo to the main stage at Austin City Limits, playing direct support to The Strokes, and attracted the attention of Foster The People's Mark Foster to collaborate on their single "Lose My Cool".

Having spent years honing their chops and taking full artistic control over everything they do, from their production and artwork to merch design and video direction, the duo remains sharply focused on their vision - a project that breaks down musical and personal boundaries. The ROMES message is that deep down everyone's a little broken, but ultimately it's better to tune out the noise and doubt - to carve your own path.

These introspective messages, speaking to a misunderstood generation, combine with explosive, hook-heavy choruses to create a bittersweet sonic landscape: the ROMES sound has one foot drenched in nostalgia and the other planted firmly in the future.