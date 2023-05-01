Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ROMES Releases New Single 'CHOKER'

ROMES Releases New Single 'CHOKER'

The track was released alongside a music video.

May. 01, 2023  

Toronto-based ROMES has unveiled the official music video for their latest single, "CHOKER". Watch the enticing visuals directed by indie Toronto-based director Cameron Noble below.

A captivating ode to the classic grunge and alt rock sounds of the 1990's, "CHOKER" marks the band's heaviest track released to date and perfectly captures the nostalgia of the 90's with its raw emotion, crunchy distortion rich guitars and edgy, punchy drums.

The single, which follows the infectious, lyrically poignant and introspective track "WE NEED SOME HELP" is available on all major streaming platforms.

ROMES are currently on tour supporting Canadian and American rock supergroup Saint Asonia. For a complete list of tour dates and ticket info, visit: https://www.saintasonia.com/tour.

Upcoming Canadian Tour Dates w/Saint Asonia

05.11 - Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace

05.12 - Ottawa, ON - Brass Monkey

05.13 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD

05.14 - Quebec City, QC - Imperial Bell

ROMES, made up of Toronto siblings Jacob and Nicolas Bitove, spin songs from a wide web of influences from 90s grunge and hip-hop to industrial and big beat, creating a sound that slices through genre conventions to arrive at a new form of alternative that is very much their own.

Their musical evolution has led to the duo garnering tens of millions of streams in 2022 alone, a number of spots on highly coveted playlists including Spotify's New Music Friday in the U.S and Spotify's Top 20 Rock Songs in Canada and landing multiple high profile synch features with the likes of EA Sports' video games, major network theme songs, and global corporate campaigns, including Instagram and Abercrombie & Fitch.

ROMES' refreshing brand of genre-mashing has also led the duo to the main stage at Austin City Limits, playing direct support to The Strokes, and attracted the attention of Foster The People's Mark Foster to collaborate on their single "Lose My Cool".

Having spent years honing their chops and taking full artistic control over everything they do, from their production and artwork to merch design and video direction, the duo remains sharply focused on their vision - a project that breaks down musical and personal boundaries. The ROMES message is that deep down everyone's a little broken, but ultimately it's better to tune out the noise and doubt - to carve your own path.

These introspective messages, speaking to a misunderstood generation, combine with explosive, hook-heavy choruses to create a bittersweet sonic landscape: the ROMES sound has one foot drenched in nostalgia and the other planted firmly in the future.



Le Sserafim Return With Their First Studio Album Unforgiven Photo
Le Sserafim Return With Their First Studio Album 'Unforgiven'
Returning one day before their first anniversary as LE SSERAFIM (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE), UNFORGIVEN reflects LE SSERAFIM’s resolution not to back down in the face of standards set by others in paving their own path. Listen to the new album and watch the new music video now!
Ed Sheeran to Play Intimate Theatre Shows Ahead of – Album Photo
Ed Sheeran to Play Intimate Theatre Shows Ahead of ' – ' Album
Global superstar Ed Sheeran has announced details for the “- Tour” (pronounced “Subtract Tour”), a very special run of dates set to take place in theaters and auditoriums in 14 cities across North America. Singer-songwriter Ben Kweller supports on most dates.  These intimate performances - which kick off at the Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, FL.
Aerosmith Announce Farewell Tour Peace Out Photo
Aerosmith Announce Farewell Tour 'Peace Out'
Four-time GRAMMY award-winning and diamond-certified rock legends Aerosmith have announced PEACE OUT with special guest The Black Crowes. Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith’s groundbreaking hits.
Avalon Emerson Releases Debut Album AVALON EMERSON & THE CHARM Photo
Avalon Emerson Releases Debut Album 'AVALON EMERSON & THE CHARM'
One of dance music's most celebrated contemporary figures, Avalon Emerson, has released a debut album Avalon Emerson & The Charm via Avalon's new label, Another Dove. This new musical endeavor, is an intensely personal—and yes, pop-leaning—statement of intent from an artist who has long looked beyond the club for inspiration.

From This Author - Michael Major


Parker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach 2023 DebutParker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach 2023 Debut
May 1, 2023

Parker McCollum, made his Stagecoach debut this weekend, thrilling thousands of fans during a show-stopping performance of some of his biggest hits including the Double-Platinum “Pretty Heart,” Platinum “To Be Loved By You” and his current radio single and Gold certified, “Handle On You,” off his upcoming album, Never Enough (via MCA Nashville).
SPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming ConcertsSPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck Celebrates Album With Upcoming Concerts
May 1, 2023

Singer/songwriter and actor (Wendla in The Broadway revival of “Spring Awakening”) Katie Boeck has released her sophomore album Calico. Katie Boeck will perform two album release shows to support Calico: Nashville on May 5 at The Bowery Vault and Los Angeles on May 12 at the Hotel Café.
Bokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in JuneBokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in June
May 1, 2023

Band members including Snarky Puppy guitarists Chris McQueen and Bob Lanzetti and South Florida raised-lap steel player Roosevelt Collier had previously recorded remotely, absorbing and embellishing the music sent to them in files by co-writers Tirolien and League, who was often elsewhere with other projects.
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Due To Release New AlbumBrooklyn Funk Essentials Due To Release New Album
May 1, 2023

The release day focus and title track ‘Intuition’ is a hook-laden jam with hints of Brubeck, Chaka Khan and Nino Rota, featuring Alison Limerick and guitarist Desmond Foster on soulful vocals and Hux’s funky drummer beats It follows up the recent 4th single from the album ‘Rollin’, which was playlisted by Jazz FM for four weeks.
Wilderado to Join My Morning Jacket for June ShowsWilderado to Join My Morning Jacket for June Shows
May 1, 2023

Tulsa, OK’s Wilderado are excited to be joining My Morning Jacket for some select shows in June. The news comes on the heels of the April 28th release of the band's first ever live album Wilderado Live - and following news of their fall US headline run. Check out upcoming tour dates now!
share