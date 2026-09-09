ROCKY MOUNTAIN CHRISTMAS – TRIBUTE TO JOHN DENVER to Play Newton Theatre

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The Newton Theatre in Newton, New Jersey, will host 'Rocky Mountain Christmas – Tribute to John Denver Featuring Ted Vigil' on Sunday, December 13, 2026, with doors at 2 p.m. and the concert beginning at 3 p.m. The venue is located at 234 Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 11 at 10 a.m., with a members-only presale scheduled for Thursday, September 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Reserved seating starts at $58. Tickets and event information are available at skypac.org/ted-vigil.

About Ted Vigil

Ted Vigil is a singer, songwriter and tribute artist. He was born in Seattle and raised in the Olympia area. He has been performing from the age of 10 throughout school in concert, symphonic and jazz bands, developing his talents as a drummer and singer. In 2006 he went on to Laughlin, Nev., to compete in the Talent Quest 2006 involving 28 states, New Zealand, Australia and Canada, taking first place.

He then went on to win KOMO TV 4's NW Afternoon Celebrity Look Alike contest and has played twice for John Denver's own 'Windstar Foundation' in Aspen, Colo. Vigil cruised the Caribbean with Darryl Worley and Jimmy Wayne on a 'Travelin' Inc. Country Cruise' hosted by Great American Country's own Storme Warren. In 2012 Vigil was awarded the Rising Legend Award by the National Traditional Country Music Association.

Vigil also performed with the late Steve Wiesberg, John Denver's lead guitar player from 2010 to 2014, who is quoted as saying 'Apparently the audience thinks they all look and sound like John. I don't see it. I see it with Ted. A very strong physical resemblance… Uncanny!' In 2016 Vigil was part of The Kings Of Country Tour in Australia starring Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and John Denver tribute artists touring 20 cities from coast to coast.

Photo Credit: Courtesy photo



Photo Credit: Courtesy photo

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