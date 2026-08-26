Hank & Shaidri Alrich to Release New Single MY TOWN IS GONE

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Hank & Shaidri Alrich, a dad-and-daughter duo making acoustic American string band music, will release their debut single, 'My Town Is Gone,' on September 9, 2026. The song is the first single from the duo's upcoming sophomore album, set for release in 2027.

For more than 25 years, Hank and Shaidri Alrich have been playing and singing together, developing a sound that bridges generations and genres while remaining deeply rooted in American acoustic music.

At the center of the duo's sound is the unmistakable 'blood harmony' created by two generations of family singing together. Hank plays guitar, mandolin and five-string banjo, while Shaidri plays guitar and fiddle. Together, they perform a combination of original material and carefully selected songs from across the American roots music tradition.

Hank Alrich wrote 'My Town Is Gone' just two days after the Dixie Fire destroyed his hometown of Greenville, California, on August 4, 2021. The fire burned nearly 963,000 acres across Northern California, devastating communities throughout the Feather River watershed.

'This song addresses the catharsis that I think is necessary for individuals and communities to work through such a disaster and move towards restoration of emotional health,' says Alrich.

With its simple, direct lyrics, 'My Town Is Gone' captures the heartbreak of watching a hometown disappear while its memories remain. Though inspired by Greenville, the song deliberately avoids naming the town, giving the song a broader resonance in a world increasingly affected by wildfire, displacement and environmental disasters.

The recording features Hank & Shaidri on vocals, with Hank Alrich and Andrew Hardin on acoustic guitars, Glenn Fukunaga on bass, Rick Richards on drums and Chip Dolan on accordion.

The new recording also marks another chapter in Hank Alrich's long relationship with Austin's music community. More than 50 years ago, Alrich worked behind the scenes at the legendary Armadillo World Headquarters, ran Onion Audio and oversaw Armadillo Records. His work placed him at the center of the creative community that helped establish Austin as a major music city.

During those years, Alrich recorded Kinky Friedman's first demo and worked with many of the artists who shaped the city's influential roots, country and progressive music scene. His career has encompassed recording, production, audio and artist development, giving him a unique perspective on the evolution of Austin music.

After decades in the music business and years raising a family in Northern California, Alrich returned to making music alongside Shaidri. Their collaboration brings together his extensive experience in Austin's musical history with Shaidri's musicianship and perspective as a younger-generation roots artist.

Author Joe Nick Patoski, who wrote Willie Nelson: An Epic Life, calls Alrich 'a cornerstone of Austin music history,' while Americana Highways' Bill Bentley describes his recent music as 'the sound of Austin.'

'My Town Is Gone' will be released September 9, 2026.

Website: Hank & Shaidri Alrich

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...