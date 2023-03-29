RIOPY Confirms Tour Dates This Summer After Being Featured on Lana Del Rey's New Album

Emerging French-English composer and pianist RIOPY will play a select run of U.S. tour dates this summer. Kicking off in Alexandria, VA on June 6, the dates include performances at New York's Le Poisson Rouge, Los Angeles' Teragram Ballroom, Boston's City Winery and Chicago's Old Town School.

The upcoming tour follows RIOPY's exclusive performance last night at The Crypt, an underground chapel beneath the Church of the Intercession in Harlem, NY. General on-sale begins on Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. local time. See below for full tour routing.

In addition, RIOPY's track "Flo" is featured on Lana Del Rey's acclaimed new album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. Originally appearing on his 2019 album Tree of Light, "Flo" serves as the instrumental on Del Rey's "Grandfather please stand on the shoulders of my father while he's deep-sea fishing."

RIOPY has shared seven tracks from his forthcoming album THRIVE, set for release on April 14 via Warner Classics: "Nocturne," "Lily's Lullaby," "Sakura," "Costa Da Caparica," "Essence of Light," "Thrive" and "Memory of Water."

THRIVE marks the beginning of a new chapter for RIOPY. It builds on the success of his trilogy of albums, RIOPY (2018), Tree of Light (2019) and Bliss (2021), which have accumulated more than half a billion streams and achieved significant chart success: Tree of Light remains near the top of the Billboard Classical chart after more than 120 weeks.

THRIVE is also a metaphor for RIOPY's personal journey. During RIOPY's unique upbringing in rural France, he found solace in music, improvising on the piano alone to escape the stress and anxiety of the real world.

The album features RIOPY's take on the famous music that most inspired him, including works by Satie, Pachelbel, Beethoven, Fauré, Debussy and Chopin. He has transformed their much-loved melodies into cinematic scores of his own and composed lush arrangements for string orchestra.

RIOPY LIVE

June 6-Alexandria, VA-The Birchmere

June 8-New York, NY-Le Poisson Rouge

June 9-Boston, MA-City Winery

June 11 -Chicago, IL-Old Town School

June 15-Los Angeles, CA-Teragram Ballroom

Photo credit: Pierre-Emmanuel Rastoin