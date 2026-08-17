REGGAE LAND 2026 Draws 135,000 as Vybz Kartel Closes to Record 50,000 Crowd

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Reggae Land delivered the biggest weekend in its history, with more than 135,000 people descending on Milton Keynes across three days as the UK's celebration of reggae, dancehall and Caribbean culture returned to The National Bowl for its sixth edition. The festival, held for the first time across three days, culminated in a Sunday night finale from Vybz Kartel in front of 50,000 people, the biggest audience ever assembled for a Reggae Land headline performance.

From Burna Boy making history on Friday night to the world premiere of Beenie Man and Morgan Heritage's THE KING & THE ROYALS, and finally Vybz Kartel bringing the entire Bowl to fever pitch on Sunday, Reggae Land 2026 marked a new level for the festival.

The original Saturday and Sunday dates had already become Reggae Land's fastest ever sell-out, leading organizers to expand the festival to three days for the first time in its history. The weekend brought together more than 120 artists across seven stages, with two new stages added for 2026.

For the first time, Reggae Land opened its doors with a standalone Friday concert, and for the first time in its six-edition history, the festival welcomed a headline artist from outside the immediate worlds of reggae and dancehall.

More than 35,000 fans turned out to see Nigerian superstar Burna Boy make his Reggae Land debut, joined by a lineup including Masicka, Christopher Martin and Julian Marley & The Uprising.

Burna Boy's appearance brought the musical and cultural relationship between Africa and Jamaica into focus. His own Afro-fusion sound has long drawn upon reggae and dancehall alongside African music, hip-hop and R&B, making the booking a natural extension of the musical connections Reggae Land celebrates.

Standing in front of a sea of African and Jamaican flags and speaking to the crowd, Burna Boy addressed the mixed reception to his booking, using the moment to pay tribute to reggae, highlighting the genre's influence on him and acknowledging the shared musical DNA and enduring relationship between Africa and Jamaica.

Burna Boy's headline performance had 35,000 people moving as one, while Masicka brought contemporary Jamaican dancehall, Christopher Martin delivered the melodies and Julian Marley & The Uprising carried reggae's musical lineage onto the Bowl stage.

Saturday's centerpiece was the world premiere of THE KING & THE ROYALS, bringing together Beenie Man and Morgan Heritage for an exclusive new headline show. The concept had been billed ahead of the festival as a meeting of two Grammy-winning legacies, with Beenie Man representing dancehall and Morgan Heritage one of reggae's most celebrated families.

Rather than a conventional back-to-back headline performance, the show moved between both artists' catalogues, with Beenie Man and Morgan Heritage performing separately before coming together on stage.

The show included a tribute to Peter 'Peetah' Morgan, Morgan Heritage's longtime lead singer, who passed away in 2024, with Jemere Morgan, now fronting the group, representing the next generation carrying the Morgan family's musical legacy forward.

Saturday's Main Stage also featured returning Reggae Land favorites Tarrus Riley and Barrington Levy, while Konshens and Kranium both made Reggae Land debuts.

The newly added Dancehall Stage was full throughout the weekend, with Stylo G and Serani among those christening the space alongside a program spanning T.O.K, Charly Black, Cham, Ding Dong, David Rodigan, The Heatwave and UK dancehall selectors.

The One Love Stage featured Sanchez, Third World, Mr Vegas, Jesse Royal, Richie Spice and Samory I in a lineup that moved between lovers rock, roots and contemporary reggae.

The redesigned Carnival Stage brought a different energy to the Bowl, with General Levy, Congo Natty, Fabio & Grooverider, Eva Lazarus and the Jungle Cakes crew turning the stage into a soundsystem rave. The returning Dub Stage and Rompa's Reggae Shack, along with the new Bob's Bar, kept dub, selectors and soundsystem culture central to the festival.

Beyond the stages, the National Bowl featured Caribbean food villages, rum bars, flea markets, soundsystems and immersive décor as part of the event.

On Sunday night, 50,000 people packed in front of the Main Stage for Vybz Kartel, who made his long-awaited Reggae Land debut in front of the largest headline crowd in the festival's history. Drawing from a catalogue spanning more than two decades, Kartel moved between classics and new material.

Shenseea returned to the stage to join Kartel for their collaborations 'Talk To Me Nuh' and 'Panic,' bringing together two generations of Jamaican dancehall. Kartel also welcomed his fiancée, Sidem, onto the stage, and the couple revealed to the crowd that they are expecting a baby, before he launched into his 2009 hit 'Come Breed Me.'

Sunday's lineup also included performances by Shaggy, Shenseea, Christopher Martin and Inner Circle, while Sanchez, Mr Vegas, Alborosie and Third World performed across the wider site.

Reggae Land will return to The National Bowl, Milton Keynes on Saturday 31st July and Sunday 1st August 2027. More than 70,000 people have already signed up for the next edition, with over 45,000 tickets already sold. VIP, First Release, Second Release, Third Release and Fourth Release tickets are already sold out, almost a full year before the festival takes place.

Reggae Land 2027

Saturday 31st July – Sunday 1st August 2027

The National Bowl, Milton Keynes

Tickets are on sale now.

About Reggae Land

Reggae Land is one of the UK's biggest celebrations of reggae, dancehall and Caribbean music and culture, staged at the Milton Keynes National Bowl. Launched in 2021, the festival has grown into a major fixture of the UK festival calendar, bringing together legendary artists, global stars and emerging talent from across reggae, dancehall, dub, roots and beyond. Across multiple stages, Reggae Land combines live music with Caribbean food, rum bars and an atmosphere celebrating the culture and community surrounding the music.

Photo Credit: Flexxed (@flexxedtv), Laura Rose (@thepinkrosephoto) and i2i Imagery (@i2i.imagery)



Photo Credit: Flexxed (@flexxedtv), Laura Rose (@thepinkrosephoto) and i2i Imagery (@i2i.imagery)

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