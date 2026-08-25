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Reggae great Beres Hammond and the King of Dancehall Beenie Man will share the stage at Prudential Center on Saturday, August 29, at 8 PM. The concert will take place at Prudential Center, located at 25 Lafayette Street, Newark, N.J.

Beres Hammond, one of Jamaica's most esteemed vocalists, will be joined by Marcia Griffiths and Baby Cham for the evening. The concert will feature performances from Beres Hammond and Beenie Man showcasing soulful melodies and heartfelt expressions of reggae music.

Beres Hammond himself eloquently states, 'I don't sing for charts; I sing for hearts.' Audiences can expect to dance and sing to uplifting reggae songs with the legendary Jamaican lovers' rock singer, known for hits like 'One Love, One Life' and 'Rockaway.' He will be joined by special guests Romain Virgo, known for 'Soul Provider,' and Louie Culture. A Grammy-nominated reggae icon, Beres Hammond has been enchanting audiences with his smoky-sweet vocals and diverse riddim tracks for nearly 40 years.

Beres Hammond has long been recognized as the quintessential voice of laid-back lovers' serenades, epitomizing the earthy charm of mature reggae.

Beenie Man is a global dancehall legend celebrated for his electrifying stage presence and impact on reggae and dancehall. Rising to international fame with 'Who Am I (Sim Simma),' he became one of Jamaica's most recognized musical ambassadors worldwide.

With a catalog that includes 'Girls Dem Sugar,' 'Dude,' 'King of the Dancehall,' and 'Rum & Redbull,' Beenie Man has collaborated with stars such as Janet Jackson, Wyclef Jean, Akon, and Nicki Minaj. A Grammy Award-winning artist with decades of success, he has played a pivotal role in shaping dancehall's global reach. Known for high-energy performances and unmatched showmanship, Beenie Man continues to headline major stages across continents, delivering unforgettable live experiences.

Tickets to see Beres Hammond and Beenie Man are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

About Prudential Center

Prudential Center is a sports and entertainment venue located in downtown Newark, New Jersey. Opened in October 2007, the arena is the home of the National Hockey League's (NHL) three-time Stanley Cup Champion New Jersey Devils, Seton Hall University's NCAA Division I Men's Basketball program, Professional Women's Hockey League's (PWHL) New York Sirens and more than 210 concerts, family shows and special events each year. Ranked in the Top 10 worldwide by Pollstar, Billboard and various other industry publications, Prudential Center is recognized as one of the premier venues in the United States, and hosts over 2 million guests annually. For more information about Prudential Center, visit prucenter.com and follow the arena on Facebook, X, Instagram, and TikTok @PruCenter. Prudential Center is a HBSE property.

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