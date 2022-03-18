R&B Singer Elaine Releases New Single 'Shine'

South African R&B songstress Elaine is ready to take her 2022 by storm. Today, the 22-year-old singer shares her first single of 2022, "Shine". Co-written with Brittany B, the track is accompanied by a sensual and dreamy new video directed by Jesse Ray Diamond, whose credits include Anderson .Paak, Kash Doll ft. Big Sean, and Timbaland.

Speaking on the song, Elaine adds: "'Shine' is exactly what it feels like to loosen your grip and let go of fear, more particularly the fear of love, in all its forms. At the time I wrote it from a place of heartbreak - watching someone you love not love themselves or love you the way you love them, but wishing them the best regardless because you see the light in them. Making this song was special because I make a lot of sad girl music, but this time I expressed my pain in a different way which was refreshing. I can't wait to share the rest of the album with you all. P.s. get ready for sad girl season, it's about to get reallllll emotional."

"Shine" comes following Elaine's recent move to Los Angeles and multiple releases from the show-stopping singer and songwriter, including the sleek banger "Right Now," which received coverage from NYT, UPROXX, HYPEBEAST, Teen Vogue and more. Previously, she released a sultry visual for "Risky," a standout track from her history-making debut EP, 2019's Elements.

The 7-song certified-platinum collection blends mellow yet sweet R&B melodies with hints of trap-inspired moodiness and catapulted Elaine to becoming the first independent female artist to ever reach #1 on the Apple Music Sub-Saharan African charts. Featured in Essence's 21 Artists To Watch, Elaine continues to work on her debut major-label album that will discuss newfound independence as she aims to shed light on South Africa's burgeoning music scene:

"I've got a completely different story to tell. I'm a representation of every African girl that doesn't want to be boxed in."

Watch the new music video here: