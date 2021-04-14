R&B ONLY Announces NEW NEW, A Weekly Hand-Selected Offering Of The Latest In R&B Music

As part of its ongoing expansion R&B ONLY, part of the COLORS Worldwide network of genre amplification brands, announced the release of NEW NEW, a weekly newsletter that celebrates the best of R&B. The newsletter, which is released free to email subscribers every Friday, includes tracks and albums hand-selected by the R&B ONLY team and spotlights an emerging artist in each edition. In addition, NEW NEW is connected directly to top music services enabling users to listen through preferred streaming services with just one tap from the email.

"Our goal at R&B ONLY is to not only share the best new music with our passionate fan base but also to provide another pipeline for emerging artists in a genre that deserves way more attention," said COLORS Worldwide CEO and founder Jabari Johnson. "NEW NEW is another way to do just that with a human touch, as opposed to songs selected by algorithms, by people who live and breathe R&B."

While primarily known for its event series, R&B ONLY will be announcing more initiatives over the next few months-including content series, podcasts and even educational opportunities designed to introduce music fans to all that R&B has to offer and also help provide support for artists trying to break into the business.

Artists included in the newsletter have included Mahalia, Queen Naija, Ari Lennox, and Vedo. R&B music fans can sign up for the newsletter at https://newnew.rnbonly.com/.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OIHIpFg03m4&t=1s