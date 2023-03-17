Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'

R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'

NOBY, a singer-songwriter, and producer hailing from Alabama is currently creating his own version of alt R&B.

Mar. 17, 2023  

NOBY makes his Motown Records debut with the raw, unfiltered "It's Never That Deep." Hailing from Alabama, the rising alt-R&B artist has already amassed a devoted fanbase with his boundary-pushing lyrics and haunting melodies - two qualities that are very much on display on his latest single, which tackles the aftermath of cheating in a relationship.

Over his self-produced bouncy synths, booming handclaps, and sturdy bassline, NOBY gives himself room to let his vocals shine. "Who will be there for you, so tell me who you cheated with, baby?" he asks, the emotion in his voice is palpable. However, there's a twist: "I'm not in a place to judge you... I cheated on you anyway."

Regarding the track, NOBY says, "'It's Never That Deep' speaks to the contradiction of having high expectations for a lover without being able to fully commit. It encapsulates the realities of an unbalanced love affair that is never fully reciprocated." Instead of picking sides or laying blame, the newcomer takes an unusually adult approach to modern love.

In 2019 NOBY released Space Bandit, Vol. I: Liftoff and his own version of Desiigner's "Timmy Turner XXL Freestyle." The latter went viral, which led to an introduction to GRAMMY Award-nominated rapper/singer Yung Bleu and the track "Come By At 12," which features the Alabama up-and-comer. NOBY later joined Yung Bleu on tour.

With "It's Never That Deep," Noby shows how effortlessly he can blend heartbreak and humor. It's a thrilling look at what's to come from the next R&B breakout.

Inspired by the sounds of rock music and gospel that he grew up listening to, NOBY, a singer-songwriter, and producer hailing from Alabama is currently creating his own version of alt R&B. As a songwriter, he unleashes compelling, narrative-driven songs that expose his innermost ideals on love, heartbreak and more.

In 2019, the same year he graduated he released Space Bandit, Vol. I: Liftoff and his own version of Desiigner's "Timmy Turner XXL Freestyle" - the track swiftly blew up. From this point on his music career took off. The viral track led to an introduction to GRAMMY Award-nominated rapper/singer Yung Bleu and also the track "Come By At 12" featuring NOBY. NOBY later went on tour with Yung Bleu. NOBY a college-grad engineer uses his affinity for mathematics to create his music fully grasping the concept production.

Listen to the new single here:



New Edition Of Leon Russells Signature Songs Released Photo
New Edition Of Leon Russell's 'Signature Songs' Released
Signature Songs includes stripped-down and unique takes on songs from across Russell’s remarkable canon, from the GRAMMY® Hall of Fame classic, “A Song For You,” to his own classic hits, “Tight Rope,” “Stranger In A Strange Land,” “The Masquerade” and “Lady Blue.” The album was originally released in 2001 and is long out-of-print.
Winny Announces Debut EP & Shares Dont Leave Photo
Winny Announces Debut EP & Shares 'Don't Leave'
On Friday, March 17th, the Lagos-based singer also shares the infectious new single “Don’t Leave” alongside a captivating visual directed by Prince Akpa. Co-written by Winny with the record’s producer John Pininen, “Don’t Leave” is a fresh blend of dancehall, pop and R&B about loving someone loudly and with no shame.
Joy Oladokun Shares New Song Were All Gonna Die Featuring Noah Kahan Photo
Joy Oladokun Shares New Song 'We're All Gonna Die' Featuring Noah Kahan
With production by Oladokun, Mike Elizondo, Ian Fitchuk, Dan Wilson and Alysa Vanderhym, Proof of Life captures the human experience with a profound simplicity. Across these thirteen tracks, Oladokun celebrates the little details and simple pleasures of being alive, while also giving voice to some of life’s most complex experiences.
Tyson Ritters New Band Release Debut Album & Share Tragedy Photo
Tyson Ritter's New Band Release Debut Album & Share 'Tragedy'
Now More Than Ever – cofounded by All American Reject’s Tyson Ritter, Scott Chesak (All-American Rejects, Panic! At the Disco, Weezer) and Izzy Fontaine (Taking Back Sunday, Tegan & Sara, Glassjaw) –have released their debut album Creatrix. Watch the new music video for 'Tragedy' now!

From This Author - Michael Major


Warren Zeiders Releases New Single 'Pretty Little Poison'Warren Zeiders Releases New Single 'Pretty Little Poison'
March 17, 2023

Warren Zeiders shares new single “Pretty Little Poison” via Warner Records. Alongside the track, he announces the new upcoming EP, Pretty Little Poison (Sampler). Including “Pretty Little Poison,” previous single “West Texas Weather,” and two new tracks, the EP is a sampler of what’s to come on Warren’s forthcoming summer album.
Teddy Swims & Elley Duhé Join Forces for New Single 'Face Myself'Teddy Swims & Elley Duhé Join Forces for New Single 'Face Myself'
March 17, 2023

With hypnotic production and a chill-inducing chorus, “FACE MYSELF”—produced by Andrew Wells, who also produced Duhé’s global smash “MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT”—finds the collaborators tackling hard-hitting topics like addiction and recovery with wide-eyed clarity and complete sincerity. Watch the new music video now!
Natalie Jane Shares New Single 'Seeing You With Other Girls'Natalie Jane Shares New Single 'Seeing You With Other Girls'
March 17, 2023

Natalie Jane returns with a new original song, “seeing you with other girls.” Released via Capitol Music Group and 10K Projects, the haunting track spotlights her powerhouse vocals, which make the most intimate emotions feel larger-than-life. Pink Slip (FLETCHER, Royal & the Serpent) and Ryan Marrone (THEY., Sabrina Carpenter) produced. 
Superlove Release New Single 'Something Good'Superlove Release New Single 'Something Good'
March 17, 2023

Bristolian noise-pop three-piece Superlove has released their latest single, “Something Good.” “Something Good” serves as the follow up to the band’s previous single “GO!” released earlier this year. Superlove has also announced that they will be hitting the road in the UK this summer.
Jenna Raine Returns With New Single 'Stupid Cupid'Jenna Raine Returns With New Single 'Stupid Cupid'
March 17, 2023

Turning the page on another creative season, rising pop artist Jenna Raine returns with a new single and music video entitled “Stupid Cupid” via Warner Records. Big Dumb Heart, Chapter 1 follows Jenna’s 2022 breakthrough EP see you later, the release that contains her hit song “see you later (ten years).”
share