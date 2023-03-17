R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'

NOBY makes his Motown Records debut with the raw, unfiltered "It's Never That Deep." Hailing from Alabama, the rising alt-R&B artist has already amassed a devoted fanbase with his boundary-pushing lyrics and haunting melodies - two qualities that are very much on display on his latest single, which tackles the aftermath of cheating in a relationship.

Over his self-produced bouncy synths, booming handclaps, and sturdy bassline, NOBY gives himself room to let his vocals shine. "Who will be there for you, so tell me who you cheated with, baby?" he asks, the emotion in his voice is palpable. However, there's a twist: "I'm not in a place to judge you... I cheated on you anyway."

Regarding the track, NOBY says, "'It's Never That Deep' speaks to the contradiction of having high expectations for a lover without being able to fully commit. It encapsulates the realities of an unbalanced love affair that is never fully reciprocated." Instead of picking sides or laying blame, the newcomer takes an unusually adult approach to modern love.

With "It's Never That Deep," Noby shows how effortlessly he can blend heartbreak and humor. It's a thrilling look at what's to come from the next R&B breakout.

Inspired by the sounds of rock music and gospel that he grew up listening to, NOBY, a singer-songwriter, and producer hailing from Alabama is currently creating his own version of alt R&B. As a songwriter, he unleashes compelling, narrative-driven songs that expose his innermost ideals on love, heartbreak and more.

In 2019, the same year he graduated he released Space Bandit, Vol. I: Liftoff and his own version of Desiigner's "Timmy Turner XXL Freestyle" - the track swiftly blew up. From this point on his music career took off. The viral track led to an introduction to GRAMMY Award-nominated rapper/singer Yung Bleu and also the track "Come By At 12" featuring NOBY. NOBY later went on tour with Yung Bleu. NOBY a college-grad engineer uses his affinity for mathematics to create his music fully grasping the concept production.

