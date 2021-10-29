R&B Artist Garrett P. Tyler Releases Love Song 'Lady'

Nashville-based R&B artist and multi-instrumentalist Garrett P. Tyler is back with an engaging new single entitled "Lady". Now available on all streaming platforms, "Lady" is a true love song that combines pop production and R&B melodies - a perfect combination for R&B lovers and listeners of catchy pop music. Inspired by the beginning stages of pursuing love, "Lady" delivers an endearing and relatable message. Modernizing the R&B sound, his unique take on the genre is sure to generate with all generations and the message couldn't be anymore in tune with fans of classic R&B.

A little about Garret P. Tyler: Believing that individuality is most fully realized through collaboration and community, Garrett hopes his music will help people to understand themselves and others more deeply. An established artist, drummer, musical director, producer, multi-instrumentalist and educator, Tyler has risen to the world stage with countless international performances and clinics throughout the United States, Central America, Asia, the UK and Europe. In addition to his solo works, Garrett also plays for Judah and the Lion, for King & Country, Local Sound, Pink Laundry, Jagwar Twin and Christy Nockels. His touring/recording history includes artists such as R.LUM.R, Casting Crowns, Fleurie, J. Human, Josh Wilson, Finding Favour and more. He has appeared on shows like the Late Night with Seth Meyers and has shared the stage, opening for artists such as The 1975, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Sam Hunt and Blake Shelton. A true force to be reckoned with, Garret P. Tyler's talents continue to shine in his solo efforts and "Lady" truly sets the bar.

Listen to "Lady" on Spotify HERE.