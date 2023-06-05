RAYE Announces Headline World Tour Dates

Tickets are available for presale starting Wednesday, June 7th at 10:00am local time and on sale Friday, June 9th at 10:00am local time.

By: Jun. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single Photo 4 Saint Levant & Mia Khalifa Drop 'Nails' Single

RAYE Announces Headline World Tour Dates

Bonafide global superstar RAYE – fresh off a string of dates with Kali Uchis and now supporting SZA on her sold out ‘S.O.S’ Arena Tour across Europe/the UK – today announces new live dates have been added to her headlining My 21st Century Blues World Tour spanning North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia. 

RAYE’s return to North America is set to include 26 dates that will kick off Friday, September 29th in Washington, D.C. and make stops in New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on November 7th. Tickets are available for presale starting Wednesday, June 7th at 10:00am local time and on sale Friday, June 9th at 10:00am local time at rayeofficial.com.

Today, in support, the south London native also shares the music video for her latest single “Flip A Switch.” joining forces with the boundary-breaking rapper Coi Leray for an adrenaline-rushing performance directed by Otis Dominique. 

The video premiered on MTV's Time Square NYC Billboard and will air across all of its channels at the top of every music hour. Riding high from the success of “Escapism.” at US radio – where it reached Top 5 at Rhythm, Top 10 at Pop, and Top 25 at Hot AC formats – “Flip A Switch.” launched as the #3 most added song at US Rhythmic radio.

Joining RAYE as direct support on tour throughout the US, Europe, and the UK is singer, songwriter, and performer Absolutely who has officially arrived as a solo artist with her genre-smashing single “Higher”—out now via Epic Records.

Working with frequent collaborator and producer Dave Hamelin [Beyoncé, 070 Shake], Absolutely fully embodies “alternative” in the truest sense of the word as her dynamic voice shines on soundscapes laced with otherworldly R&B, interstellar soul, and boundary-busting pop. Her inclusion makes this jaunt a family affair as she’s also RAYE’s younger sister. But make no mistake – Absolutely is a visionary artist in her own right and her debut on the stage supporting her sister will be a special moment.

The success surrounding RAYE’s return to music has been exponential as she continues to break records with her debut album, My 21st Century Blues, a decade in the making and her first as an independent artist. On her own terms, RAYE gave space for listeners who have faced and overcome adversity with anthems for women in the industry that recounted her own painful experiences with sexual abuse, rape, body dysmorphia, addiction, misogyny, and even climate change. 

"Escapism." (feat. 070 Shake) catapulted to viral TikTok fame amassing over 1.4 million original creations and 825 million cumulative streams. Recently winning an Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song and Best Social Trending Song at The Global Awards, the UK No. 1 single and bonafide global smash has been certified RIAA Platinum in the US plus nine other territories and marked her debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart where it peaked at #22.

Globally, RAYE’s season of television performances includes The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Later… with Jools Holland, and The Graham Norton Show in addition to riveting performances on NPR’s Tiny Desk and the BBC1 Live Lounge; magazine covers across Cosmopolitan, Bricks, Euphoria, NYLON, Wonderland, Forbes’ 30 Under 30, Time Out; countless features internationally with highlights across The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, V Magazine, W Magazine, The Cut, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent; and features in SKIMS New Shapewear collection alongside PinkPantheress, Ice Spice and Nessa Barrett plus international billboards for Spotify’s EQUAL campaign. 

Fast cementing a legacy as an artist that can skip between genres at will – songs that flit between hip-hop, dance, and gospel and still keep their integrity – RAYE continues to own the pop game. Experience RAYE live this year by signing up for pre-sale access now at here

RAYE x SZA S.O.S. Europe/UK June 2023 Tour Dates

June 5 – Paris, France – Accor Arena SOLD OUT
June 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion SOLD OUT
June 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena SOLD OUT
June 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena SOLD OUT
June 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro SOLD OUT
June 17 – London, UK – The O2 SOLD OUT
June 18 – London, UK – The O2 SOLD OUT
June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena SOLD OUT
June 22 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena SOLD OUT
June 25 – London, UK – The O2 SOLD OUT
June 26 – London, UK – The O2 SOLD OUT

RAYE 2023 Festival Dates

June 11 – Manchester, UK – Parklife Festival
June 24 – Glastonbury, UK – Glastonbury Festival
June 29 – Rotselaar, Flanders – Rock Werchter Festival
July 1 – Dublin, Ireland – Longitude Festival
July 7 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
August 5 – Mitchelstown, Ireland – Independence Festival, Cork
August 12 – Newquay, UK – Boardmasters
August 17 – Ålesund, Norway – Jugendfest
August 19 – Oslo, Norway – Findings Festival
August 20 – Biddinghuizen, FL – Lowlands Festival
August 27 – Edinburgh, UK – Connect Festival
September 2 – Norwich, UK – Sundown Festival
September 3 – Munich, Germany – Superbloom Festival
September 22 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival
September 30 – Columbia, Maryland – All Things Go Festival
October 13 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

My 21st Century Blues World Tour 2023/24 Tour Dates

September 26 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall SOLD OUT
September 29 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club++
October 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore++
October 3 – New York, NY – Terminal 5++
October 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues++
October 6 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS++
October 7 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY++
October 9 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre++
October 10 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre++
October 11 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory at The District++
October 14 – Houston, TX – House of Blues++
October 15 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater++
October 17 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl++
October 18 – Atlanta, GA – Eastern++
October 19 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz++
October 21 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavillion++
October 22 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA! Live++
October 24 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave++
October 25 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue++
October 27 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre++
October 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex (Grand Room)++
October 30 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo++
October 31 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom++
November 1 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom++
November 3 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater++
November 6 – Pomona, CA – The Fox Theater++
November 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo++
November 18 – Paris, France – La Cigale SOLD OUT ++
November 19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg SOLD OUT ++
November 20 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal++
November 21 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso SOLD OUT ++
November 23 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys++
November 24 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja++
November 26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega++
November 29 – Bridlington, UK – Bridlington Spa++
November 30 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy SOLD OUT ++
 December 1 – Newcastle, UK – NX SOLD OUT ++
December 2 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo SOLD OUT ++
December 5 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy SOLD OUT ++
December 7 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy SOLD OUT ++
February 1, 2024 – Naarm/Melbourne, AUS – Forum Theatre
February 7, 2024 – Eora/Sydney, AUS – Enmore Theatre

++ = Support by Absolutely (US/EU/UK)



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Teddy Swims Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour Photo
Teddy Swims Announces Fall 2023 North American Tour

Kicking off in Minneapolis on September 22nd, the I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour includes stops in Chicago (The Riviera), Los Angeles (The Wiltern), New York City (Terminal 5), and Nashville (Ryman Auditorium) before wrapping up in his hometown of Atlanta (The Tabernacle) on November 21st. Check out upcoming tour dates!

2
Hannibal Buress Drops New Single I Lift Weights Photo
Hannibal Buress Drops New Single 'I Lift Weights'

'I Lift Weights' is like a sonic shot of pre-workout that pumps you up and ignites your spirit. This dynamic track, produced by the powerhouse collaboration of Eshu, TKgotdamix, Drum Smoke, and Preach Balfour, featuring a captivating vocal sample from NFL legend Joe Haden, originates from Eshu's unwavering excitement.

3
Club Nouveaus Greatest Hits Album The Collection Released on Vinyl Photo
Club Nouveau's Greatest Hits Album 'The Collection' Released on Vinyl

Lightyear Entertainment announces the release of Club Nouveau’s “The Collection” on Vinyl for the first time, in honor of the 25th anniversary of the album’s Compact Disc/Digital release in 1998. The LP contains the band’s biggest hit song “Rumors” and its worldwide hit of the Bill Withers song, “Lean On Me.”

4
Taylor Swifts Speak Now Re-Release Will Include Six New Tracks Photo
Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' Re-Release Will Include Six New Tracks

The 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' tracklist reveals all 16 original tracks from 'Speak Now,' including 'Mine (Taylor's Version),' 'Enchanted (Taylor's Version),' 'Long Live (Taylor's Version),' 'Better Than Revenge (Taylor's Version),' and more. Tracks 17 through 22 are currently unnamed, but are said to be 'From the Vault.'

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Photos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony NominationsPhotos: Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James & More Celebrate INTO THE WOODS' Grammy Win & Tony Nominations
RENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut DateRENFIELD Sets Peacock Streaming Debut Date
FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'FRND CRCL Release Melodic Pop Punk Anthem 'F*ck California'
Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'Projexx Recruits Giggs & Marksman for New Banger 'Top Speed'

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video
Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys Video
Kevin Cahoon Opens Up About His 29-Year Journey to the Tonys
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel FLEX
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO