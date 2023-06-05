RAYE Announces Headline World Tour Dates

Bonafide global superstar RAYE – fresh off a string of dates with Kali Uchis and now supporting SZA on her sold out ‘S.O.S’ Arena Tour across Europe/the UK – today announces new live dates have been added to her headlining My 21st Century Blues World Tour spanning North America, Europe, the UK, and Australia.

RAYE’s return to North America is set to include 26 dates that will kick off Friday, September 29th in Washington, D.C. and make stops in New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Atlanta, Nashville, and more before wrapping in Los Angeles on November 7th. Tickets are available for presale starting Wednesday, June 7th at 10:00am local time and on sale Friday, June 9th at 10:00am local time at rayeofficial.com.

Today, in support, the south London native also shares the music video for her latest single “Flip A Switch.” joining forces with the boundary-breaking rapper Coi Leray for an adrenaline-rushing performance directed by Otis Dominique.

The video premiered on MTV's Time Square NYC Billboard and will air across all of its channels at the top of every music hour. Riding high from the success of “Escapism.” at US radio – where it reached Top 5 at Rhythm, Top 10 at Pop, and Top 25 at Hot AC formats – “Flip A Switch.” launched as the #3 most added song at US Rhythmic radio.

Joining RAYE as direct support on tour throughout the US, Europe, and the UK is singer, songwriter, and performer Absolutely who has officially arrived as a solo artist with her genre-smashing single “Higher”—out now via Epic Records.

Working with frequent collaborator and producer Dave Hamelin [Beyoncé, 070 Shake], Absolutely fully embodies “alternative” in the truest sense of the word as her dynamic voice shines on soundscapes laced with otherworldly R&B, interstellar soul, and boundary-busting pop. Her inclusion makes this jaunt a family affair as she’s also RAYE’s younger sister. But make no mistake – Absolutely is a visionary artist in her own right and her debut on the stage supporting her sister will be a special moment.

The success surrounding RAYE’s return to music has been exponential as she continues to break records with her debut album, My 21st Century Blues, a decade in the making and her first as an independent artist. On her own terms, RAYE gave space for listeners who have faced and overcome adversity with anthems for women in the industry that recounted her own painful experiences with sexual abuse, rape, body dysmorphia, addiction, misogyny, and even climate change.

"Escapism." (feat. 070 Shake) catapulted to viral TikTok fame amassing over 1.4 million original creations and 825 million cumulative streams. Recently winning an Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song and Best Social Trending Song at The Global Awards, the UK No. 1 single and bonafide global smash has been certified RIAA Platinum in the US plus nine other territories and marked her debut on the Billboard Hot 100 chart where it peaked at #22.

Globally, RAYE’s season of television performances includes The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Later… with Jools Holland, and The Graham Norton Show in addition to riveting performances on NPR’s Tiny Desk and the BBC1 Live Lounge; magazine covers across Cosmopolitan, Bricks, Euphoria, NYLON, Wonderland, Forbes’ 30 Under 30, Time Out; countless features internationally with highlights across The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Pitchfork, V Magazine, W Magazine, The Cut, The Daily Telegraph, The Independent; and features in SKIMS New Shapewear collection alongside PinkPantheress, Ice Spice and Nessa Barrett plus international billboards for Spotify’s EQUAL campaign.

Fast cementing a legacy as an artist that can skip between genres at will – songs that flit between hip-hop, dance, and gospel and still keep their integrity – RAYE continues to own the pop game. Experience RAYE live this year by signing up for pre-sale access now at here.

RAYE x SZA S.O.S. Europe/UK June 2023 Tour Dates

June 5 – Paris, France – Accor Arena SOLD OUT

June 7 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion SOLD OUT

June 9 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena SOLD OUT

June 13 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena SOLD OUT

June 15 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro SOLD OUT

June 17 – London, UK – The O2 SOLD OUT

June 18 – London, UK – The O2 SOLD OUT

June 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena SOLD OUT

June 22 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena SOLD OUT

June 25 – London, UK – The O2 SOLD OUT

June 26 – London, UK – The O2 SOLD OUT

RAYE 2023 Festival Dates

June 11 – Manchester, UK – Parklife Festival

June 24 – Glastonbury, UK – Glastonbury Festival

June 29 – Rotselaar, Flanders – Rock Werchter Festival

July 1 – Dublin, Ireland – Longitude Festival

July 7 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

August 5 – Mitchelstown, Ireland – Independence Festival, Cork

August 12 – Newquay, UK – Boardmasters

August 17 – Ålesund, Norway – Jugendfest

August 19 – Oslo, Norway – Findings Festival

August 20 – Biddinghuizen, FL – Lowlands Festival

August 27 – Edinburgh, UK – Connect Festival

September 2 – Norwich, UK – Sundown Festival

September 3 – Munich, Germany – Superbloom Festival

September 22 – Las Vegas, Nevada – Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

September 30 – Columbia, Maryland – All Things Go Festival

October 13 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Festival

My 21st Century Blues World Tour 2023/24 Tour Dates

September 26 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall SOLD OUT

September 29 – Washington, D.C. – 9:30 Club++

October 1 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore++

October 3 – New York, NY – Terminal 5++

October 4 – Boston, MA – House of Blues++

October 6 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS++

October 7 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY++

October 9 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre++

October 10 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre++

October 11 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory at The District++

October 14 – Houston, TX – House of Blues++

October 15 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater++

October 17 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl++

October 18 – Atlanta, GA – Eastern++

October 19 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz++

October 21 – Newport, KY – MegaCorp Pavillion++

October 22 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA! Live++

October 24 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave++

October 25 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue++

October 27 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre++

October 28 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex (Grand Room)++

October 30 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo++

October 31 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom++

November 1 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom++

November 3 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater++

November 6 – Pomona, CA – The Fox Theater++

November 7 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo++

November 18 – Paris, France – La Cigale SOLD OUT ++

November 19 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Melkweg SOLD OUT ++

November 20 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal++

November 21 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso SOLD OUT ++

November 23 – Berlin, Germany – Huxleys++

November 24 – Warsaw, Poland – Progresja++

November 26 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Vega++

November 29 – Bridlington, UK – Bridlington Spa++

November 30 – Glasgow, UK – O2 Academy SOLD OUT ++

December 1 – Newcastle, UK – NX SOLD OUT ++

December 2 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo SOLD OUT ++

December 5 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Academy SOLD OUT ++

December 7 – Bristol, UK – O2 Academy SOLD OUT ++

February 1, 2024 – Naarm/Melbourne, AUS – Forum Theatre

February 7, 2024 – Eora/Sydney, AUS – Enmore Theatre

++ = Support by Absolutely (US/EU/UK)