PICKIN' ON POST MALONE Bluegrass Tribute Album Out Now From CMH Records

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CMH Records has released a new compilation album that reimagines the music of Post Malone through a bluegrass lens. The project, titled PICKIN' ON POST MALONE, features acoustic, string-based arrangements of songs associated with the artist, continuing the label's long-running series of genre-crossing tribute recordings.

Pickin' On Post Malone, out today, July 31 on digital release, brings together a new generation of bluegrass and Americana talent to reinterpret the music of Post Malone. Those taking on the singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer's plethora of massive hits include Water Tower, Big Richard, JD Casper, The Barefoot Movement, Holler Choir and series stalwarts Iron Horse. Special featured guests MyVerse and Sean Jacobs–who's opened for Post Malone previously–also lend their talents to a pair of tracks.

The collection's first single and accompanying music video was 'Sunflower,' as performed by Los Angeles-based bluegrass, old-time, and punk rock band Water Tower. The band reimagined this beloved Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse anthem with banjo, fiddle, mandolin, and raw acoustic soul.

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