 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

PICKIN' ON POST MALONE Bluegrass Tribute Album Out Now From CMH Records

The compilation reworks the pop and hip-hop artist's catalog with acoustic, string-driven arrangements.

By:
PICKIN' ON POST MALONE Bluegrass Tribute Album Out Now From CMH Records

CMH Records has released a new compilation album that reimagines the music of Post Malone through a bluegrass lens. The project, titled PICKIN' ON POST MALONE, features acoustic, string-based arrangements of songs associated with the artist, continuing the label's long-running series of genre-crossing tribute recordings.

Pickin' On Post Malone, out today, July 31 on digital release, brings together a new generation of bluegrass and Americana talent to reinterpret the music of Post Malone. Those taking on the singer, songwriter, rapper, and record producer's plethora of massive hits include Water Tower, Big Richard, JD Casper, The Barefoot Movement, Holler Choir and series stalwarts Iron Horse. Special featured guests MyVerse and Sean Jacobs–who's opened for Post Malone previously–also lend their talents to a pair of tracks.

The collection's first single and accompanying music video was 'Sunflower,' as performed by Los Angeles-based bluegrass, old-time, and punk rock band Water Tower. The band reimagined this beloved Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse anthem with banjo, fiddle, mandolin, and raw acoustic soul.

Click Here to Get Tickets
Need more Music Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $73
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $89
Hot Show
Tickets From $65
More Hot Shows Discounts
Buy Tickets