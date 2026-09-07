RADIOHEAD to Return to Australia for First Tour in 15 Years

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Radiohead has confirmed they will return to Australia in May and June 2027, marking their first visit to the country in fifteen years.

Radiohead will perform sixteen shows across the country through May and June, beginning with four nights at Perth's RAC Arena from Monday 3 May. They will continue to Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena and Sydney's Afterpay Arena for six shows each, wrapping the tour on Tuesday 1 June.

The shows follow a series of residencies played in European cities in November and December last year.

Radiohead are widely regarded as one of the most iconic and influential bands of the modern era. Across nine studio albums – spanning Pablo Honey (1993) to A Moon Shaped Pool (2016) – Radiohead have pushed boundaries, experimented and evolved, a touchstone for all that is fearless and adventurous in rock.

Radiohead are legends of the stage, renowned for a live show that is intense, immersive, and delivers a uniquely brilliant music experience. Last in Australia in 2012, they will make their long-awaited return in May and June 2027.

To help give fans fair access to tickets and minimise automated and unauthorised purchases, access to the Radiohead Australian ticket sale will be managed through a registration process for both general and accessible tickets.

Registrations open at 5pm AEST on Monday 7 September 2026 and close at 5pm AEST on Thursday 10 September 2026. Every registration completed during this period will be treated the same no matter what time it is received.

Registration and detailed FAQs regarding the registration process can be found at radiohead.frontiertouring.com.

Tour Dates

Radiohead: Australia | May & June 2027 — Presented by Frontier Touring & Chugg Entertainment. All shows lic. All ages.

RAC Arena | Perth, WA

Monday 3 May 2027

Tuesday 4 May 2027

Thursday 6 May 2027

Friday 7 May 2027

Rod Laver Arena | Melbourne, VIC

Thursday 13 May 2027

Friday 14 May 2027

Sunday 16 May 2027

Monday 17 May 2027

Wednesday 19 May 2027

Thursday 20 May 2027

Afterpay Arena | Sydney, NSW

Tuesday 25 May 2027

Wednesday 26 May 2027

Friday 28 May 2027

Saturday 29 May 2027

Monday 31 May 2027

Tuesday 1 June 2027

There will be a $2 (AUD) charity donation included in the ticket price going to Greenpeace Australia Pacific and the Australian Marine Conservation Society - this amount may be subject to unavoidable taxes. Radiohead will match the total amount with their own donation.

Patrons are advised to purchase tickets only through authorised ticket sellers. Ticket purchases made through any means other than the official ticketing agents listed on the Frontier Touring website cannot be guaranteed.

Photo Credit: Alex Lake



Photo Credit: Alex Lake

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