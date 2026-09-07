RACIMO Releases Music Video for THE LANDING Single

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Racimo continues to promote their fourth studio album, 'Landing,' this time with the premiere of the music video for the title track of this new production, which takes a critical look at the disillusionment regarding the expectations of building a more united and hopeful society.

'The Landing' accurately represents a touchdown into the real world. The song stems from those social and political expectations that once raised the possibility of building something better, only to confront them with a reality marked by individualism, fears, division, and increasingly confrontational attitudes. This concept is visually developed through the figure of an angel, a character that appears in motion, but also as an observer who contemplates and analyzes what is happening around them. Their presence is not accidental, as this figure has become part of the iconography of Racimo's last two records, further establishing a direct connection between 'Flying' (2022) and its sequel, 'Landing' (2026).

The music video was directed by Ramón Poveda along with the production company Habitación Insana, the same team behind the 'Sobrevivir' video. On this occasion, they opted for a digital and animated piece that seeks to reinforce the song's concept through various visual and symbolic details. 'The Landing' is part of Racimo's fourth LP, which is already available on all major digital platforms. Produced and mixed by Nicolás Arce at AST Studios, the album consists of ten tracks:

Tracklist

1. Sobrevivir

2. The Landing

3. Mundo Arder

4. Luca Brasi

5. Llueve Sobre Mojado

6. True

7. La Oportunidad

8. Mapa Estelar

9. Caer

10. Destino

Racimo currently consists of Roy Sandoval on vocals, Esteban Cataldo on guitar, Felipe Ahumada on bass, and Manuel Bastías on drums. With a 20-year career, four released albums, and shows both in Chile and abroad, the outfit continues to develop a sound that uses rock as a vehicle to address personal experiences and reflections on contemporary society.

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