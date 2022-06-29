Quinn Christopherson Shares New Single 'Thanks' & Announces Tour Dates

Quinn Christopherson is thrilled to announce he'll be joining The Wild Hearts Tour kicking off next month, opening for Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker for the national run of shows. All dates are listed below including the previously announced dates with Courtney Barnett and Lucy Dacus as part of Barnett's "Here And There" festival.

The news is perfectly timed with the announcement of his highly anticipated debut album, Write Your Name In Pink, to be released by Play It Again Sam Records / PIAS on September 16th. It's a groundbreaking record and a masterclass in songwriting and storytelling alike.

"'Write Your Name in Pink' comes from reflection, sifting through experiences- good and bad. I have found empathy for myself and those in my life. This record is a celebration of youth, an exercise in forgiveness, and an expression of gratitude to have made it this far." - Quinn Christopherson

Christopherson writes with the precision of Joni Mitchell or The Mountain Goats, his exacting details giving the songs a depth and believability that's relatable, though your own circumstances will no doubt be different.

Also today Christopherson is gifting us with another song titled "Thanks." About the song, Christopherson says "Everyone has little check boxes they look for in a partner and this song is all my boxes and they are all checked." Previously released songs include "Evelene," "2005," and "Bubblegum" show why the Alaskan artist is one of the most excited new songwriters to emerge on the scene in recent years.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

07/21 Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap Center for the Performing Arts +

07/22 Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit +

07/25 Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater +

07/28 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre +

07/29 Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre +

07/30 Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre +

08/02 Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield Amphitheatre +

08/03 Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park +

08/05 Boise, ID @ Idaho Botanical Garden +

08/06 Salt Lake City, UT @ Twilight Series +

08/07 Denver, CO @ Sculpture Park +

08/08 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland #

08/09 St. Louis, MO @ The Factory #

08/10 Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed +

08/11 Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre +

08/15 Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum +

08/16 LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards +

08/18 Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion +

08/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann +

08/20 New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage +

08/21 New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage +

+ w/ Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Julien Baker

# w/ Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus