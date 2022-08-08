Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Quinn Christopherson Shares New Single 'Celine'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Aug. 8, 2022  

Alaska native Quinn Christopherson shares his newest soul-bearing single "Celine," out on Play It Again Sam / PIAS.

The new track follows the release of the intimate and transfixing "Thanks" and Quinn joining The Wild Hearts Tour supporting indie greats Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen and Julien Baker on a national run of shows. All dates are listed below including the previously announced dates with Courtney Barnett and Lucy Dacus as part of Barnett's Here And There Festival.

To know Quinn Christopherson is to know the deepest corners of your own mind and heart. Cut from the same cloth as artists like Joni Mitchell or The Mountain Goats, Quinn writes with an unparalleled precision- his exacting details giving the songs a depth and believability that's relatable, though your own circumstances will no doubt be different.

The anthemic "Celine" is Quinn's most pop-sounding offering to date- earnest vocals glide atop dreamy synths as Quinn shares a heart-warming story about his mom and her shining karaoke moment. Says Quinn, "The smallest moments can be as important as you perceive them to be. When my mom came back from karaoke saying they told her she sounded just like Celine, it was everything to her - she believed it with her whole heart. Her truth was as important in that moment as anything else in the world."

The official video is just as heart-warming as the track and features Christopherson's real mom owning the stage and singing her heart out at their local karaoke bar- just like Celine. It's a powerful representation of freeing oneself from their own shackles.

Previously released songs include "Evelene," "2005," and "Bubblegum," off Quinn's highly anticipated album Write Your Name in Pink (September 16th), show why the Alaskan artist is one of the most exciting new songwriters to emerge on the scene in recent years and has been backed by notable champions like NPR's Bob Boilen.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

08/08 Kansas City, MO @ The Midland #

08/09 St. Louis, MO @ The Factory #

08/10 Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed +

08/11 Kalamazoo, MI @ Kalamazoo State Theatre +

08/15 Shelburne, VT @ The Green at Shelburne Museum +

08/16 LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards +

08/18 Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion +

08/19 Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at The Mann +

08/20 New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage +

08/21 New York, NY @ Central Park SummerStage +

+ w/ Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, Julien Baker

# w/ Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus




