Quinn Christopherson Announces New Album & Shares New Single 'Evelene'

Quinn Christopherson is today announcing his long awaited debut album, Write Your Name In Pink to be released on Play It Again Sam September 16th. It's a groundbreaking record and a masterclass in songwriting and storytelling alike. Quinn writes with the precision of Joni Mitchell or the Mountain Goats, his exacting details giving the songs a depth and believability that's relatable, though your own circumstances will no doubt be different.

Quinn tells us "Write Your Name in Pink comes from reflection, sifting through experiences- good and bad. I have found empathy for myself and those in my life. This record is a celebration of youth, an exercise in forgiveness, and an expression of gratitude to have made it this far. As a trans person, a queer person, an Alaska Native person, ideas are placed upon me. A lot of us don't get to define our own narrative, even to ourselves. This is me starting to own mine. Write Your Name in Pink is me."

Along with the news of the album he is also dropping a new song "Evelene." The song glides effortlessly with Quinn's vocal prowess on full display. Lyrically he explains "the song is about sisterhood. Growing up as a woman is dangerous and we make it through by having each other's backs."

Quinn is currently on tour with Gang Of Youths, after just finishing a run opening for Thao. He will also join Courtney Barnett over the summer as part of her Here and There Festival. All dates are listed below.

Watch the visualizer for the new single here:

Tour Dates

05/18 Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater +

05/20 Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford +

05/21 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom +

08/08 - Kansas City, MO - Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland #

08/09 - St. Louis, MO - The Factory #

08/10 - Cleveland, OH - The Agora #

+ w/ Gangs of Youth

# w/ Courtney Barnett, Lucy Dacus